Horoscope Today for May 6, 2026: The weight you've been carrying alone may finally be ready to be put down

Today, Pluto Retrograde begins in Aquarius, gently pushing you to reflect on old habits, pressure, and patterns. This is not about big changes. It’s about small, calm corrections.

Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction

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With the Sun in Taurus and Moon in Capricorn, the energy stays grounded. Focus on steady progress, not perfection.

Aries Horoscope Today

A future plan may need the right support. A friend, senior, or team can help, but only if their role is clear. Don’t follow every suggestion. Choose guidance that gives direction.

Love Focus: Talking about a shared goal can feel comforting when there’s no pressure.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus Horoscope Today

Work feels smoother when you stay practical. A responsibility may need calm thinking. Let your actions show your seriousness. A work expense is fine if it supports real growth.

Love Focus: A small caring gesture can soften a busy mood.

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{{^usCountry}} Lucky Number: 5 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Number: 5 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lucky Colour: Cream Gemini Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Colour: Cream Gemini Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A bigger plan may start making sense. Focus on one step at a time, whether it’s study, travel, or future planning. Avoid jumping between too many options. Spend only where it feels useful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A bigger plan may start making sense. Focus on one step at a time, whether it’s study, travel, or future planning. Avoid jumping between too many options. Spend only where it feels useful. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Love Focus: Keep future conversations honest but light. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Love Focus: Keep future conversations honest but light. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lucky Number: 7 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Number: 7 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lucky Colour: Green Cancer Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Colour: Green Cancer Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shared responsibilities need balance. Whether it’s family, money, or emotions, don’t carry everything alone. A clear division will reduce stress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shared responsibilities need balance. Whether it’s family, money, or emotions, don’t carry everything alone. A clear division will reduce stress. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Love Focus: Support through actions will feel more meaningful than words. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Love Focus: Support through actions will feel more meaningful than words. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lucky Number: 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Number: 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lucky Colour: White Leo Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Colour: White Leo Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A close relationship may need transparency today. Listen fully before reacting. Don’t turn differences into a competition. Keep shared money matters clear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A close relationship may need transparency today. Listen fully before reacting. Don’t turn differences into a competition. Keep shared money matters clear. {{/usCountry}}

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Love Focus: Giving equal space will protect the connection.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo Horoscope Today

A daily routine may need fixing. A small change in your work, health, or habits can make things easier. Don’t wait for perfection, start small.

Love Focus: Simple, consistent care will feel more comforting than repeated words.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Libra Horoscope Today

Love, joy, or creativity needs a softer approach. Let moments flow naturally instead of trying to control them. Keep spending within limits.

Love Focus: Unplanned affection will feel more real than perfect plans.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Pink

Scorpio Horoscope Today

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A family pattern may change if you respond differently. You don’t have to repeat old habits. Keep home matters simple and practical.

Love Focus: Don’t let stress affect how you speak to loved ones.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Black

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Money and self-worth may need steady rebuilding. A small change in spending can bring long-term peace. Respect your daily efforts.

Love Focus: Consistency matters more than big promises.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Responsibilities feel lighter when you stop overthinking them. Focus on one important task and do it well. Set clear financial boundaries.

Love Focus: Warmth can make serious relationships feel easier.

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Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius Horoscope Today

With Pluto Retrograde starting in your sign, this is a time for personal reflection. Notice where pressure, control, or old patterns are taking too much space. A small realisation can bring a fresh start.

Love Focus: Honest space is better than emotional distance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Pisces Horoscope Today

Take time to rest and release emotional weight. A memory or feeling may come up, but you don’t need to fix everything at once. Keep your evening calm.

Love Focus: A small, warm message can make a big difference.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lilac

Ishita (IshK Aura)

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

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Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: +91 7011793629

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishita Kotiya ...Read More Ishita Kotiya, popularly known as “IshK Aura” on her astrology and tarot platform, is a Psychologist, Astrologer, and Holistic Life Strategist known for integrating psychological insight with predictive astrology and intuitive sciences. Holding a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology, she specializes in emotional trauma, relationship dynamics, and behavioral patterns, bringing a rare clinical depth to her astrological interpretations. Her work bridges evidence-based psychology with traditional astrological frameworks, enabling her to offer guidance that is both insightful and practically applicable. With over 10 years of experience in Tarot, Astrology, occult sciences, Reiki, and other intuitive healing modalities, Ishita has worked extensively in the spiritual and healing space, developing a multidimensional approach to guidance and transformation. In addition to astrology, she is a Certified Life Coach, Master Spiritual Life Coach, and a practitioner of Pranic Healing and Reiki. She also holds certifications in Body Language Analysis (Levels 1 and 2) with a focus on criminology. As astrologers never stop being students, she continues to deepen her study in health astrology and predictive astrology as she evolves in her practice. Read Less

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