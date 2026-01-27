Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Horoscope Today, January 27, 2026: Avoid middlemen during financial transactions

    Daily Horoscope: Read the astrological predictions for each zodiac sign based on an expert's guidance on January 27, 2026.

    Published on: Jan 27, 2026 1:01 AM IST
    By Dr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

    A favourable day for investing in items that appreciate over time. Traditional weight-loss approaches steadily enhance health. Your encouragement helps subordinates deliver stronger results. Family priorities may need strict monitoring to stay aligned. Sudden weather changes could affect travel ease. Prepayment penalties in property dealings require careful review. Academic growth slows as continuing education feels demanding.

    Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for January 27, 2026
    Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for January 27, 2026

    Love Focus: Appreciation brings warmth to the bond.

    Lucky Number: 6

    Lucky Colour: Brown

    Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

    Long layovers test your patience but remain manageable. Avoiding mid-meal snacking stabilises overall health. Monetary gains fall short of expectations. Strong analytical skills help you avoid potential workplace embarrassment. Coordinating tasks with family brings happiness. Seller financing proves useful in property matters. Academic progress improves steadily.

    Love Focus: Candlelight conversations enhance closeness.

    Lucky Number: 1

    Lucky Colour: Grey

    Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

    Judging others harshly may disturb domestic harmony. A low-fat diet nurtures better health. Real estate investments show promising potential. Quick adaptability to changing work scenarios supports success. Street-food cravings influence travel choices today. Landlord responsibilities may feel taxing. Academic goals require disciplined long-term planning.

    Love Focus: Compliments help bridge emotional gaps.

    Lucky Number: 7

    Lucky Colour: Purple

    Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

    Fresh market strategies are needed to enhance financial gains. Staying calm keeps health balanced. A desire to learn fuels career growth. Parental guidance strengthens your progress. Your travel destination may need flexibility. Booking a new apartment works in your favour. Academic advancement brings excellent outcomes.

    Love Focus: Handwritten words carry emotional weight today.

    Lucky Number: 22

    Lucky Colour: Maroon

    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Installing solar panels proves highly beneficial long-term. Health education encourages lifelong wellness habits. Avoid middlemen during financial transactions. Strategic planning responsibilities increase. A new arrival brings harmony at home. Solo travel feels refreshing. Academic improvement remains within reach.

    Love Focus: Partnership alignment grows stronger.

    Lucky Number: 9

    Lucky Colour: Peach

    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Outdoor workouts uplift your spirit and boost vitality. Finance-leasing options may appeal today. Your worth at work becomes more visible. Managing persistent nagging at home helps avoid strain with children. Family travel may require adaptability. Property-management apps offer convenience. Academic opportunities feel briefly restricted.

    Love Focus: Mutual emotional balance deepens affection.

    Lucky Number: 2

    Lucky Colour: Saffron

    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Creative tasks at work feel deeply rewarding. Lifelong wellness habits require consistent attention. Financial literacy courses refine money management. Avoid stepping into family matters unnecessarily. Travel resorts add comfort and relaxation. Property disputes involving adverse possession may arise. Academic direction shifts slightly.

    Love Focus: Relationship steadiness brings calm.

    Lucky Number: 8

    Lucky Colour: Orange

    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    A high-end portfolio boosts luxury investment potential. A friend’s fitness routine inspires renewed health. Professional challenges demand a fresh mindset. Sharing concerns with your spouse leads to practical solutions. Ticket or boarding-pass glitches could cause brief disruptions in travel plans. High-value property clients show interest. Academic progress feels stuck.

    Love Focus: Harmony grows when understanding flows.

    Lucky Number: 8

    Lucky Colour: Blue

    Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

    Even a short walk enhances circulation and overall steadiness. A sudden inflow of funds strengthens financial security. Changing your work style brings improved results. Family support enriches your social life. A travel guide helps smoothen plans. Renewable-energy homes become appealing options. Academic performance improves significantly.

    Love Focus: Comforting conversations bring closeness.

    Lucky Number: 1

    Lucky Colour: Magenta

    Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

    Pressure to adjust household arrangements may arise. High-fibre meals fail to ease digestion issues. Financial disputes are prolonged due to rejected settlements. Rigorous selection processes challenge you at work. Sunset views elevate travel experiences. Property matters require careful settling. Study habits need adjustment for better academic outcomes.

    Love Focus: Shared emotional space feels delicate.

    Lucky Number: 4

    Lucky Colour: Silver

    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Property accounting requires precise documentation. Preventive check-ups bring reassurance on the health front. Commission-based earnings fluctuate. Time management improves despite workplace disruptions. Confidential matters at home require patience before sharing. Travel scams call for caution. Academic understanding shows minor gaps.

    Love Focus: Relationship flow feels balanced and hopeful.

    Lucky Number: 5

    Lucky Colour: Yellow

    Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

    Study hurdles may slow your pace today. Appetite stays steady despite occasional cravings. Online transfers must be verified carefully. Client feedback highlights areas for refinement. Personal freedom must be protected within family dynamics. Health precautions are essential during travel. Home-automation systems improve property comfort.

    Love Focus: Respectful communication keeps harmony intact.

    Lucky Number: 9

    Lucky Colour: Beige

    By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

    (Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

    Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

    Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

    Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

    Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026

    • Manisha Koushik
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Manisha Koushik

      Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Horoscope Today, January 27, 2026: Avoid Middlemen During Financial Transactions

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes