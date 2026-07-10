Vedanta Aluminium classified as large-cap firm within weeks of listing

Vedanta Aluminium has been classified as a large-cap company by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) in its July 2026 half-yearly reclassification, less than a month after it began trading as an independent entity following the Vedanta Group demerger. Vedanta Aluminium has been classified as a large-cap company by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) in its July 2026 half-yearly reclassification. (Vedanta Aluminium)

The move places Vedanta Aluminium Metal (BSE: 544780; NSE: VAML) among India's top 100 listed companies by average market capitalisation, making it eligible for consideration by mutual funds with large-cap mandates.

Also Read | Vedanta to complete demerger in early April as Anil Agarwal targets debt

‘Not just scale, it is trajectory’ The company, which was listed independently on June 15, is India's largest primary aluminium producer with a 46% domestic market share and operates what it says is the world's largest aluminium smelter at a single location in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

Industry participants said the classification reflects both the company's scale and growth prospects.

"What makes this story compelling is not just the scale — it is the trajectory," a fund manager at a Mumbai-based institutional investor said. "Value-added production up 14 per cent, EBITDA expected to grow at nearly 28 per cent compounded through FY28, and a cost roadmap that gets structurally better every quarter as backward integration kicks in. The market has not fully priced any of this in yet."

According to the release, several brokerages have maintained positive views on the stock. Emkay Global has initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating, while Investec and CLSA have set target prices of ₹630 and ₹540, respectively.

A domestic brokerage analyst said the AMFI classification could expand the company's investor base.

"You have the world's largest smelter at a single location, an AA+ credit rating from ICRA, record Q1 production through one of the worst LME months in eighteen years, and the stock is still trading at a discount to where analysts think it should be. The large-cap classification is the trigger that brings the next wave of buyers in," the analyst said.

Also Read | Tech stocks sink after Starbucks pivots to in-house AI to replace Microsoft, IBM tools

More on Vedanta Aluminium The release said active domestic mutual funds managing large-cap portfolios will now formally evaluate Vedanta Aluminium as a potential investment before August 1.

Vedanta Aluminium reported record aluminium production of 632,000 tonnes in the first quarter of FY27, up 5% year-on-year. The company said the milestone was achieved despite a 17% fall in London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium prices during the period, marking the steepest monthly decline since 2008.

The company has also received an AA+ credit rating with a Stable outlook from ICRA.

The development is also being viewed as an endorsement of the Vedanta Group's demerger strategy. According to the release, the combined market capitalisation of the group's five listed entities stood at around ₹3.28 lakh crore as of June 30, compared with ₹2.14 lakh crore for the unified company at the start of the year.

With the latest reclassification, Vedanta Aluminium joins Vedanta Ltd and Hindustan Zinc as the Vedanta Group's large-cap companies under AMFI's classification.