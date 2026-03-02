Horoscope Today, March 2, 2026: An increment in income is likely to boost your morale

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) The day is set to begin with good news, so rejoice. An ancestral matter may bring noticeable financial improvement. Travel plans for a short distance appear to be on the cards. A well-planned provisional account for finances will be a step in the right direction. Try prioritizing health for better productivity. Entrepreneurial association with the government may need to be reworked. Elder's blessings will definitely act as a shield to safeguard you from challenges, if any. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for March 2, 2026 (Canva)

Love Focus: A perfect match for the eligible is likely to be found soon.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) An increment in income is likely to boost your morale. A business trip awaits you. There are high chances for an inherited acquisition. You are likely to experiment with new tricks and techniques to enhance your entrepreneurial skills. Maintaining a low profile on the social front will be beneficial. A new exercise regimen is likely to work wonders for you. Parents' support will prove to be a boon for you.

Love Focus: Today is the day when you must find time to spend with your lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) A marginal increase in financial success awaits you. A calm and composed behaviour at the workplace helps build better relationships with peers. More keen observation would be required on your end for your child's progress. Try avoiding a not-so-wanted trip! The day welcomes you in good health, with physical fitness and tremendous energy. The day supports steady progress when expectations remain realistic.

Love Focus: Unspoken feelings may surface through subtle gestures.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Today, a busy schedule faces you on the professional front. You are likely to have a good time in the company of your near and dear ones. A plan on the home front may get you all excited. You will be able to cut down on travel time in travelling to a distant destination by taking a better route. A piece of good news awaits some in the property market.

Love Focus: Those longing for love are certain to find it soon.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) You will do well to address some concerns of a family member. Your own resolve will keep you fit and energetic. Some investments in the past may mature to give handsome returns. You may be especially chosen to head a committee or some other governing body. A matter you are finding it difficult to come to terms with may make you suffer more.

Love Focus: Ego clash with lover is likely and threatens to turn the relationship sour.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Getting resigned to fate may have its own benefits. You are set to enjoy a family gathering today. Someone arriving from overseas can get you all excited. Your efforts on the professional front may not get immediate results, but promise to be encouraging. Success is foreseen for those seeking an easy loan. Delay is foreseen in a journey, but you will be able to make up the time.

Love Focus: Positive developments on the romantic front are envisaged.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) You may find someone's attitude at work against your interests, but you can do little about it. Someone may take you to task for something not completed on the academic front. Efforts made on the social front may go unrecognised and frustrate you. You may be at risk of getting drawn into an argument at work and getting unnecessarily stressed. Fear of something bad happening on the medical front can give some sleepless nights. Financial health needs care.

Love Focus: You may get a chance to spend some time with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) You will be able to derive much satisfaction from helping out someone on the family front. An ancestral property is likely to be sold for a handsome amount. You will get the opportunity you wanted on the professional front. Your popularity is set to rise on the social front. Looking up someone you have not met in years is possible today. Someone you have an appointment with is likely to make you waste your time waiting.

Love Focus: Lover may appear indifferent, so find out why.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) A decision on the professional front may prove favourable to you. Financially, you may experience a surge in your earnings. Bank balance remains in the pink of health for some. Seeking expert guidance for an ongoing project at work will be a step in the right direction. Don’t let up on your efforts on the academic front. Acquiring a major item will no longer be a pipedream as you have enough.

Love Focus: Lover may be waiting for you to take the initiative on the romantic front

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) You may have to revert to someone on the professional front, real fast. A few good words from your well-wishers will work wonders in keeping you in a positive frame of mind today. You will be able to master a complex skill at work. Don’t let up on your efforts on the academic front. Acquiring a major item will no longer be a pipedream as you have enough.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a time in their lives.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Your innovative ideas are likely to be implemented at work. Networking will help you get a coveted post. The wait ends for those searching for a better accommodation. Changing weather may get you if you do not take adequate precautions. Money given to someone may turn out to be a bad loan. A change of scene is foreseen and may take some on a short journey.

Love Focus: You are likely to win a lover’s sympathy over an issue.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Those undertaking an overseas journey are likely to enjoy the trip. A word of praise from someone important is in store for you on the social front. A child or sibling is likely to make you feel proud by becoming more responsible. You will manage to take a step closer to clinching the deal on the professional front. Your performance on the academic front may leave much to be desired.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

