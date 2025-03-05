How astrology relates Oscar 2025 nominated movies to each zodiac sign. Find here

The 97th Academy Awards was broadcast on ABC and Hulu on Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET, live from the iconic Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. FILE - An Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 21, 2015. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

If the zodiac signs were competing in Oscar categories, Aries would probably win the award for Best Live Action Short Film. They are known for their intense energy, but they don’t always think long-term. Based on astrological predictions, here’s which Oscar-nominated film best represents each zodiac sign.

Oscar 2025 nominated movies to watch based on zodiac signs

Aries: The Brutalist

Starring real-life Aries Adrien Brody, The Brutalist is a stark, unfiltered portrayal of an immigrant architect navigating the post-war American nightmare. The film’s title nods to an architectural style that embraces raw materials and unapologetic forms, much like Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, known for its bold, courageous essence. With an audacious 215-minute runtime, The Brutalist dares its audience to look away (or even pause for a break), embodying Aries’ relentless fire-sign energy.

Taurus: Better Man

As rulers of the second house, governing wealth, self-worth, and indulgence, Taurus natives will resonate with Better Man, the rollercoaster tale of British pop icon Robbie Williams. Chronicling his rise to fame, descent into excess, and ultimate redemption, the film lays bare the darker side of material success—something many Bulls grapple with. Ruled by the planet Venus, Taurus is drawn to beauty and pleasure, but Better Man reveals the underbelly of that influence: a primate-shaped metaphor for fame, fortune, and self-destruction.

Gemini: A Complete Unknown

Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Gemini is a master of words—spoken, sung, or electrified. A Complete Unknown follows the rise of iconic Gemini Bob Dylan, played by Timothée Chalamet, chronicling his groundbreaking impact on music and culture. This film embodies Gemini’s gift for reinvention and intellectual prowess.

Cancer: Dune: Part 2

Cancer, the zodiac’s nurturer, is deeply connected to themes of family, legacy, and the divine feminine—making Dune: Part 2 a perfect match in astrology. As Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) fights to avenge his family and fulfil his destiny, he is haunted by prophecy and guided by powerful matriarchal forces. A tale of deep emotional ties and existential struggle? Sounds like Cancer territory.

Leo: The Substance

Ruled by the Sun, Leo thrives in the spotlight, unapologetically basking in attention, whether for their best angles or their darkest shadows. The Substance dives headfirst into the lion’s obsession with vanity, exploring the extreme lengths one woman is willing to go to be seen and celebrated. Vivid, brutal, and impossible to ignore—just like Leo.

Virgo: I’m Still Here

Real-life Virgo Fernanda Torres stars in I’m Still Here, a powerful true story about Eunice Paiva, a mother and activist whose husband vanished under Brazil’s military dictatorship. Virgo, ruled by Mercury, is analytical, justice-driven, and deeply committed to service. This film mirrors Virgo’s devotion to truth and perseverance in the face of adversity.

Libra: Emilia Pérez

Libras are the zodiac’s diplomats, champions of balance, beauty, and justice. Emilia Pérez follows a talented lawyer navigating the morally complex world of a cartel kingpin seeking gender-affirming surgery. With its themes of transformation, power dynamics, and the interplay between beauty and justice, Emilia Pérez is peak Libra energy.

Scorpio: Nosferatu

Scorpio rules over the eighth house, governing sex, death, and transformation, which makes Nosferatu a fitting choice. Robert Eggers’ reimagining of the legendary vampire tale drips with gothic seduction and psychological intensity. A man leaves his fragile wife to settle the affairs of a mysterious count, only to find her ensnared in a dark, erotic web of the undead. Sensuality, obsession, and power play? Classic Scorpio.

Sagittarius: Nickel Boys

Sagittarius, the eternal optimist, believes in resilience and the pursuit of a better future, qualities embodied by Elwood, the protagonist of Nickel Boys. Based on Colson Whitehead’s novel, the film follows a young man’s fight for justice and survival, showcasing the archer’s unbreakable hope and faith in the human spirit.

Capricorn: Conclave

Starring real-life Capricorn Ralph Fiennes, Conclave is a gripping political thriller set within the Vatican, where power-hungry officials vie for the position of Pope. Capricorn, the sign of tradition, ambition, and strategy, thrives in high-stakes environments where success is everything. This film captures Capricorn’s mastery of discipline, hierarchy, and playing the long game.

Aquarius: Wicked

Aquarius, the rebel and visionary, is drawn to stories of outsiders who challenge the status quo. Enter Wicked, featuring Cynthia Erivo as the misunderstood Elphaba. With themes of social justice, rebellion, and defying expectations, Wicked movie perfectly aligns with Aquarius’ radical, forward-thinking nature.

Pisces: Anora

No sign embraces the magic (and mayhem) of unconventional romance quite like Pisces. Directed by real-life Pisces Sean Baker, Anora tells the whirlwind love story of a Russian oligarch’s son and a Brooklyn exotic dancer. Dreamy, chaotic, and laced with existential longing, the film asks the ultimate Piscean question: What is love supposed to feel like?