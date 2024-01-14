Inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Astro-Numerological Significance of January 22

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, is a historic event that is being celebrated by millions of Hindus around the world. The date of the inauguration holds special significance as per various astro-numerological factors. Let us have a look at the divine forces at play on this auspicious day as per the Hindu tradition. A 56 bhog packet of dry fruits especially designed for Ram mandir with its picture on the packet by Madhurima sweets (HT Photo)

Pausha Hindu Month: The inauguration of the pious Ram Temple is being held during the Pausha month, which is the tenth month in the Hindu lunar calendar and is considered highly auspicious in Hindu traditions. This month holds special significance due to various religious, cultural, and spiritual events that are organised during this period, such as the Kumbh Mela and the Mahakumbh.

Makar Sankranti and Uttarayana: January 22 falls just after Makar Sankranti, a significant Hindu festival that marks the Sun's northward movement into Capricorn (Makar). Uttarayana, as this period is known, is considered a time of auspiciousness, growth, and new beginnings. It is an ideal time for undertaking auspicious tasks like inaugurating the Ram Mandir.

Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha: The choice of an auspicious date for the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, particularly during Shukla Paksha and Dwadashi Tithi, adds a layer of divine favour and positivity to this historic occasion. Shukla Paksha is the waxing phase of the moon. It is associated with the increasing illumination of the moon and symbolises growth, prosperity, and positive energy. Shukla Paksha is considered highly auspicious for beginning new ventures, projects, or ceremonies. In addition, the Dwadashi Tithi is associated with Lord Vishnu, the preserver in the Hindu Trinity. Inaugurating the Ayodhya Ram Temple on this Tithi is symbolic of invoking the divine presence of Lord Vishnu, seeking his blessings for the success and sanctity of the temple. Lord Rama is believed to be the seventh and the most popular avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Moon in Mrigashirsha Nakshatra – On January 22, the Moon will be in Taurus sign in Mrigashira Nakshatra. Taurus is a fixed earth sign associated with stability, security, and material wealth. This is a positive sign for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, as it suggests that the temple will be a stable and prosperous institution. On this day, the Moon will be placed in Mrigashira Nakshatra. It's seen as a powerful nakshatra for undertaking new ventures and achieving success. It is ruled by the fiery and energetic planet Mars, signifying the beginning of life.

Sun in Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra: The Sun will be in Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra and Capricorn sign on January 22nd. Uttara Ashadha is a Nakshatra associated with leadership, strength, and success. This is a highly auspicious sign for the inauguration, as it suggests that the temple will project India as a global spiritual leader.

Sarvartha Siddhi and Amrita Siddhi Yoga: Both these yogas are considered highly auspicious astrological combinations in Hindu tradition, and their presence on January 22nd, 2024, further enhances the significance of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya. They represent longevity, prosperity, and the attainment of blessings. They are also associated with good health, abundance, and divine grace.

Importance of Numbers: The day number, derived from the day of the month, is 22. In numerology, 22 is referred to as the "Master Builder" or the "Master Teacher" number. It symbolises the ability to turn dreams into reality, manifesting ideas on a grand scale. Individuals associated with the number 22 are believed to possess a strong sense of purpose and the capability to bring about positive change in the world. Further, the total sum of the date (22 + 1 + 2024) is 31, which is further reduced to 4 (3 + 1). Number 4 is associated with stability, practicality, and building strong foundations. It is considered a number of hard work, diligence, and the manifestation of goals through disciplined efforts.

January 22 and Manifestation: With the reduced total sum being 4, the numerological energy of January 22, 2024, encourages grounded and practical manifestations. It's a day where attention to detail, organisation, and methodical planning can lead to tangible and enduring outcomes. Additionally, the vibration of 4 suggests a focus on building not just in the material sense but also in terms of personal and spiritual growth. It's a day where individuals may find strength and support in their spiritual pursuits.

Completion and Foundation: Considering that the total sum of the date is 4, it also carries the essence of completion and laying a strong foundation. The number 4 is often associated with completion. In numerology, it represents a sense of wholeness and the conclusion of a cycle. It suggests that a certain phase or aspect of life is coming to an end, and it's time to take stock of the achievements and lessons learned during that period. Additionally, the number 4 is linked to the concept of building a solid foundation. This implies that after completing a cycle, it's an opportune time to lay the groundwork for future undertakings. This could involve reflecting on past experiences, understanding the challenges faced, and using the gained wisdom to establish a strong base for future success.

