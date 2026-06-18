International Yoga Day 2026: 6 best yogic kriyas to ground intense Mars-Jupiter transit energy on June 21

Some days feel busier than usual, not just on the outside but within you as well. You may find yourself filled with ideas, eager to take action, and motivated to move forward. While this kind of energy can be exciting, it can also make you rush decisions, take on too much, or react before thinking things through.

6 best yogic kriyas to ground intense Mars-Jupiter transit energy on June 21(Pinterest)

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Astrologically, the combined influence of Mars and Jupiter can create exactly that kind of atmosphere. Mars encourages action, ambition, and courage, while Jupiter expands everything it touches, including thoughts, emotions, and expectations. Together, they can inspire growth and confidence, but they can also leave you feeling overstimulated if that energy is not directed wisely.

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This is where yogic practices can help. Ancient yogic traditions have long emphasised the importance of grounding yourself before taking action. When your breath slows, your body relaxes, and your mind becomes calmer, it becomes easier to move forward with clarity instead of impulse. According to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, these six yogic kriyas may help you stay balanced and centred on June 21.

Prithvi Vardhak Kriya (Earth Element Integration)

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{{^usCountry}} Prithvi Vardhak Kriya is traditionally practiced to strengthen the earth element within you, helping create a sense of stability and emotional balance. If you find yourself feeling overly excited, restless, or mentally scattered, this practice may help you feel more rooted and steady. Even a few mindful minutes can leave you feeling calmer and more centred. Sitali Kriya (The Cooling Breath) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prithvi Vardhak Kriya is traditionally practiced to strengthen the earth element within you, helping create a sense of stability and emotional balance. If you find yourself feeling overly excited, restless, or mentally scattered, this practice may help you feel more rooted and steady. Even a few mindful minutes can leave you feeling calmer and more centred. Sitali Kriya (The Cooling Breath) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mars is often associated with heat, drive, and intensity. Sitali Kriya offers a gentle way to cool that energy. This breathing practice is known for calming the nervous system. It may help reduce restlessness, ease mental tension, and bring a greater sense of relaxation. Practising it before an important conversation, meeting, or decision can help you approach situations with a clearer mind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mars is often associated with heat, drive, and intensity. Sitali Kriya offers a gentle way to cool that energy. This breathing practice is known for calming the nervous system. It may help reduce restlessness, ease mental tension, and bring a greater sense of relaxation. Practising it before an important conversation, meeting, or decision can help you approach situations with a clearer mind. {{/usCountry}}

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Apana Mudra Pranayama (The Downward Energy Anchor)

Not all energy needs to move upward. Sometimes, balance comes from bringing energy back down and staying grounded. Apana Mudra, combined with slow, conscious breathing, is believed to support release and stability. It can be especially helpful when you feel mentally overwhelmed or emotionally charged. Instead of holding onto every thought or feeling, this practice encourages you to let go of what no longer serves you.

Nadi Shodhana Pranayama

When life seems to be pulling you in different directions, balance becomes more important than speed. Nadi Shodhana is a simple yet powerful practice that helps create harmony within the body and mind. Also known as alternate nostril breathing, it is traditionally used to balance energy channels and improve focus.

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Bhramari Pranayama

Sometimes, the mind becomes so busy that even small thoughts start to feel overwhelming. Bhramari Pranayama, often called the humming bee breath, uses a gentle humming sound to calm mental chatter and draw your attention inward. Many people find that after a few rounds, their mind feels quieter and less reactive. It creates space between your thoughts and your responses, allowing you to act with greater awareness.

Vajrasana with Gyan Mudra

Some of the most powerful yogic practices involve doing less, not more. Sitting quietly in Vajrasana while practising Gyan Mudra for five to ten minutes can create a deep sense of stillness and clarity. This simple combination encourages self-awareness and mindful observation. Mars brings courage, Jupiter brings wisdom, and stillness helps you use both in a balanced way.

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When powerful planetary energies are active, it can be tempting to keep moving, planning, and doing. Sometimes, however, the wisest thing you can do is pause, breathe, and reconnect with yourself before taking the next step.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on astrological and yogic beliefs and is intended for informational purposes only.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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