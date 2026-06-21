International Yoga Day 2026: Which type of yoga is best for your zodiac sign?

International Yoga Day is often a reminder to roll out a yoga mat and spend a few minutes stretching. But yoga teachers say the practice is not one-size-fits-all. Different styles of yoga offer different benefits, from building strength and flexibility to encouraging rest and mindfulness.

Best yoga poses for your zodiac sign.

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While there is no scientific evidence linking yoga styles to zodiac signs, some astrologers and yoga practitioners believe that matching a yoga practice with the personality traits of a sign can make the experience more enjoyable and meaningful.

Here is a fun guide to the type of yoga that may suit your zodiac sign.

Aries: Power Yoga

Aries individuals are known for their energy and drive. Power Yoga, with its fast pace and physically demanding sequences, can help channel that enthusiasm in a positive way.

Taurus: Hatha Yoga

Taurus values comfort, stability, and consistency. Hatha Yoga focuses on basic postures and controlled breathing, making it a good fit for those who prefer a calm and steady practice.

Gemini: Vinyasa Yoga

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{{^usCountry}} Geminis often enjoy variety and movement. Vinyasa Yoga links breath with flowing poses, creating a practice that rarely feels repetitive. Cancer: Restorative Yoga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Geminis often enjoy variety and movement. Vinyasa Yoga links breath with flowing poses, creating a practice that rarely feels repetitive. Cancer: Restorative Yoga {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cancer is associated with emotions, nurturing, and self-care. Restorative Yoga encourages deep relaxation through gentle poses supported by cushions and blankets. Leo: Hot Yoga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cancer is associated with emotions, nurturing, and self-care. Restorative Yoga encourages deep relaxation through gentle poses supported by cushions and blankets. Leo: Hot Yoga {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Leos enjoy confidence-building activities and often thrive in energetic environments. Hot Yoga can provide the challenge and intensity they are looking for. Virgo: Iyengar Yoga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leos enjoy confidence-building activities and often thrive in energetic environments. Hot Yoga can provide the challenge and intensity they are looking for. Virgo: Iyengar Yoga {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Virgos are known for paying attention to detail. Iyengar Yoga focuses on precision, alignment, and technique, making it an excellent choice for this sign. Libra: Partner Yoga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Virgos are known for paying attention to detail. Iyengar Yoga focuses on precision, alignment, and technique, making it an excellent choice for this sign. Libra: Partner Yoga {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Libras value harmony and connection. Partner Yoga allows two people to work together through poses, helping build trust and balance. Scorpio: Kundalini Yoga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Libras value harmony and connection. Partner Yoga allows two people to work together through poses, helping build trust and balance. Scorpio: Kundalini Yoga {{/usCountry}}

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Scorpios are often linked with transformation and inner growth. Kundalini Yoga combines movement, breathwork, chanting, and meditation to encourage self-discovery.

Sagittarius: Ashtanga Yoga

Sagittarius loves adventure and challenge. Ashtanga Yoga follows a structured sequence that builds strength, endurance, and discipline over time.

Capricorn: Yin Yoga

Capricorns are hardworking and often find it difficult to slow down. Yin Yoga encourages longer holds and stillness, offering a chance to relax and recharge.

Aquarius: Aerial Yoga

Aquarius is known for originality and curiosity. Aerial Yoga, which uses fabric hammocks suspended from the ceiling, provides a unique and creative experience.

Pisces: Yoga Nidra

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Pisces is often connected with imagination and spirituality. Yoga Nidra, sometimes called yogic sleep, uses guided relaxation techniques that can help calm the mind and reduce stress.

Yoga teachers stress that there is no perfect style based on astrology alone. The best practice is the one that feels right for your body and lifestyle. Whether you prefer a vigorous workout or a quiet moment of reflection, International Yoga Day is a good opportunity to explore a new approach and discover what helps you feel your best.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Astrology is not scientifically proven, and yoga preferences vary from person to person.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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