A new month often brings fresh questions about love, work, money and personal growth. According to tarot reader Theresa Reed, the cards for July 2026 suggest a month of meaningful choices, emotional breakthroughs and new opportunities. While some zodiac signs may celebrate happy milestones, others are being encouraged to slow down, rethink their plans or take better care of themselves.

July 2026 Astrology: Tarot predictions based on your zodiac sign.

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Here's what Reed's tarot forecast says for your zodiac sign.

Also Read July 2026: Why this could be one of the most powerful months in astrology, according to an expert

July 2026 tarot readings for each zodiac sign

Aries: Ace of Cups

July could open the door to new beginnings in love. If you're single, you may meet someone who catches your attention. If you're already in a relationship, this is a chance to grow closer to your partner through quality time and honest conversations.

According to Reed, the Ace of Cups can also point to joyful milestones, such as an engagement, wedding or the birth of a child, for some Aries.

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It's easy to take on too much this month. Between work, family and social plans, you may find yourself running low on energy if you don't slow down.

Reed encourages Taurus to find a healthy balance. Avoid making rushed decisions, cut back on unhealthy habits and don't feel pressured to say yes to everything. Taking your time now could save you from regrets later.

Gemini: Seven of Cups Reversed

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You'll have plenty of choices this month, whether they involve your career, relationships or personal life. The good news is that your instincts are likely to lead you in the right direction.

Reed also says some Geminis may face a situation that tests their values. If that happens, choosing honesty over convenience will bring the best outcome.

Cancer: Page of Wands

Good news could arrive before July comes to an end. A new job, promotion or creative opportunity may give you the fresh start you've been waiting for.

For some Cancers, Reed says the Page of Wands may also represent a younger family member sharing exciting news that brings pride and happiness.

Leo: The Devil

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You may feel stuck in a situation that's difficult to change, whether it's related to work, finances or a personal relationship. While it might seem like you have no options, things aren't as hopeless as they appear.

Reed says this card is a reminder to look for solutions instead of focusing on limitations. Careful choices now can help you move forward.

Virgo: King of Wands

July puts Virgo in a leadership role. Whether you're managing a project at work or helping loved ones at home, people will look to you for advice and support.

Reed believes your practical approach will help you solve problems with confidence. Your efforts may also attract recognition or open the door to a bigger opportunity.

Libra: Queen of Pentacles Reversed

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Keep a close eye on your spending this month. Unexpected expenses or impulse purchases could add up quickly if you're not careful.

Reed recommends sticking to a budget and thinking twice before lending money. For Libras hoping to grow their family, the card also carries encouraging energy, although patience will still be important.

Scorpio: Ten of Cups

July has the potential to be one of your happiest months of the year. Family gatherings, celebrations and meaningful moments with loved ones could leave you feeling grateful and fulfilled.

Reed says some Scorpios may also reach a long-awaited personal goal, making this a month worth celebrating.

Sagittarius: Five of Cups

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Strong emotions could surface this month, especially if you're still healing from a recent disappointment. Give yourself permission to process those feelings without letting them define your future.

Reed says leaning on trusted friends and family can help you regain your confidence and look ahead with hope.

Capricorn: Eight of Wands

Things finally start moving in your favor. Your hard work begins paying off, making July an excellent month for career progress. Travel plans or even a move may also be on the horizon.

According to Reed, now is the time to keep your momentum going because bigger opportunities could be just around the corner.

Aquarius: The Hierophant Reversed

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You may be ready to challenge old ways of thinking, especially at work. Fresh ideas could help you stand out, but it's important to think carefully before breaking the rules.

Reed also warns that if you're faced with an ethical choice, staying true to your values will serve you better in the long run.

Pisces: King of Pentacles

Your finances are looking stronger this month, thanks to the effort you've put in over time. This is a good opportunity to build savings, invest wisely or make practical money decisions.

Reed says it's perfectly fine to enjoy a reward for your hard work, but balancing spending with saving will help create greater financial security in the months ahead.

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