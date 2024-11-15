Kartik Purnima Horoscope 2024: Rituals to perform to bring prosperity as per your zodiac sign

Aries Aries, today is a wonderful opportunity to connect with divine energies. Today offer red flowers to Lord Vishnu as a gesture of devotion, and chant the powerful mantra “Om Namo Bhagawate Vasudevaya” to invite spiritual blessings into your life. To amplify positivity, consider donating copper utensils, jaggery, and red clothing. These offerings will enhance your connection to this day’s auspicious energy. Patna, Bihar, India -Nov .14, 2024:A view of full moon on the eve of Kartik Purnima in Patna, Bihar, India, Thursday,14, 2024.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

For Taurus natives, this is a day to honour Lord Shiva by performing an Abhishek (ritual bathing) with milk and water. Add Belpatra leaves to your offerings to deepen the significance of your prayer. To attract blessings, donate items like rice, curd, and white clothes. These simple acts of giving will align you with peace and prosperity.

Geminis, align yourself with divine blessings by lighting a lamp in front of a Tulsi plant, a symbol of purity and devotion. Offer yellow fruits to Lord Vishnu to cultivate positivity and good fortune. If you’re looking for ways to amplify these energies, consider donating green gram, books, and green clothing. These acts will resonate with the cosmic energies favouring you today.

Make the most of this auspicious day with this Kartik Purnima by offering milk and water to the Moon God. Chant the calming mantra “Om Som Somay Namah” to invite serenity and clarity. Donations of rice, milk, and silver are particularly beneficial today and will help you tap into the Moon’s nurturing energies for lasting blessings.

Honouring the Sun God is key today. Offer water and chant the mantra “Om Ghrini Suryay Namah” to connect with vitality and strength. To channel these energies effectively, consider donating wheat, copper, and jaggery. These simple acts will enhance your inner radiance and bring abundance into your life.

Virgos, today’s energies favour the devotion to Lord Ganesha. Offer Durva grass to him as a token of respect and reverence. Additionally, consider donating green gram, books, and green clothes to amplify the positive vibrations of this day. These acts of kindness will pave the way for growth and harmony.

Take blessings of Goddess Lakshmi by offering delicate lotus flowers during your prayers. This act will align you with abundance and grace. To deepen this connection, consider donating white clothes, sugar, and scented garments. These actions will enhance your prosperity and sense of balance.

Scorpios, today is a potent day to honor Lord Shiva. Offer water and chant the mantra “Om Namah Shivaya” to connect with his transformative energies. Donating red clothes, lentils, and copper will further amplify the day’s blessings and bring stability and strength into your life.

Honour Lord Vishnu by offering bright yellow flowers and basil leaves. These small gestures can bring immense blessings and align you with divine energy. To enhance the positive effects, consider donating yellow clothes, gram pulses, and jaggery. These acts will resonate with the cosmic energies and bring joy and abundance.

Today, focus on Lord Shiva by offering black sesame seeds and water. These simple rituals can help you align with the energies of transformation and protection. Donating items such as sesame seeds, iron, and blankets will invite stability and security into your life while reflecting the essence of this powerful day.

Dedicate your prayers to Lord Hanuman today. Offer Chola (sacred oil and vermillion) as a symbol of devotion. Donating black sesame seeds, oil, and blue clothes can amplify your spiritual practices and open the door to strength and courage in the coming days.

Align with divine blessings by offering yellow clothes, and Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu. These thoughtful gestures connect you to the energy of growth and abundance. Donating items such as gram dal, bananas, and yellow clothes will further enhance the day’s positive vibrations, bringing fulfilment and joy into your life.