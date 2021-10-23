Karva Chauth 2021: Strong Moon-Venus yoga a bliss for getting desired life partner

The festival of Karva Chauth is celebrated by married women across India to seek marital bliss along with good health and longevity of their husbands. In some cases, even young girls also observe this fast to seek the desired life partner. On this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped along with Moon and Lord Kartikeya. Gauri Pujan observed by married women as well as unmarried girls hold great significance on this day.



The Moon of Karwa Chauth is in that of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. This moon is said to be the form of Lord Shiva and his son, Lord Ganesha. To worship the moon on this day means worshipping our deities. Moon has direct control over thoughts and plays an important role in love life and making the choice of partner. Similarly, Venus is the planet of love and romance. It also denotes marriage. When Venus and Moon are associated in any form, it blesses us with a loving and attractive life partner.

This year, Karva Chauth will be observed on October 24. On this day, the position of Moon is highly auspicious as it is placed in its exaltation sign of Taurus (ruled by Venus). Boon Moon and Venus will be forming a strong association on this day due to mutual aspect on each other which is a highly favourable yoga for love and beauty.

On the day of Karva Chauth, Moon will be placed in Rohini nakshatra. At the time of moonrise in the evening, Moon will be in the upanakshatra of Venus. The nakshatra Rohini reflects fertility and the ability to carry ideas. Brahma, the God of creation, is the ruling deity who provides Rohini with a creative nature. People under the influence of Rohini nakshatra have great charisma and use their charm to get the attention of others. The fertile nature of this star helps achieve goals by expressing our thoughts and creativity. The planetary influence of the Moon and Venus give this nakshatra the feminine qualities of receptivity and nourishment.

Due to these combinations, celebrating Karva Chauth this year will bring about love and happiness in the lives of those already in a romantic relationship, those who are married as well as those facing issues in their love life.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

