Leo Daily Horoscope for August 18, 2022: Work towards your target

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leo, you are ambitious and this makes you work towards your target. The day may bring monetary gains and you may achieve success in business. Your wealth assets may increase. All financial matters may be in your favor. The efforts made by you in the past may fetch you good results. Your savings may get boosted. You may get good offers. There may be stability in your career and your co-workers may care for you. There may be a dispute in your family regarding some trivial matter. Keep control of your anger so that your relations do not get hurt. It is not a good day to argue with anyone in the family. Love relations may be pleasant. You may keep your loved one happy.

Leo Finance Today Today is a day when there are high chances of a new business partnership for you. This partnership may bring a drastic change in your financial situation. There may be good flow of money and you may plan to buy a luxury vehicle that you always wanted.

Leo Family Today Be careful Leo as family affairs may be little unpleasant today. Things may turn ugly if there is any discussion with children. You may feel frustrated with the behavior of other family members. Stay calm and let the day pass away.

Leo Career Today It is going to be a compatible day with regards to work and career. You may feel a spirit of healthy competition around you. Your respect and influence may grow and colleagues may support you.

Leo Health Today Today may be a day when you may come out of a major health issue. You may feel rejuvenated and aligned with the universe. You may make a promise that you may always have a healthy diet and quit wrong habits.

Leo Love Life Today There may be positivity all around. You may feel comfortable and happy with your beloved. A pleasant evening spent together may bring joy and peace to you. There may be some intimate moments.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

