Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 21: Time to focus on work-life balance

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Remember, the universe has placed you in the movement for a reason. Stop letting the chaos and confusion hover over you, let it pass through you instead. Your strength comes from letting go and accepting whatever comes your way. Now and always face forward and that’s the only direction that the blessings come from. The tests you are enduring cannot be avoided; you need these obstacles just as much as you need the magic that follows them. Let your inner energies make all the important decisions for the day.

Leo Finance Today

You may not be able to climb the top hill in the financial sector. Unnecessary expenditures just to maintain a good image will not work in the long run. Try to balance the professional and personal life separately. You may feel the finances drying out, pay a close attention.

Leo Family Today

Love and trust can help you build the bond you have been wanting to. Be open and true about your actual feelings and it may help your family understand you better. Talk on topics, share your thoughts, present your opinions as it is all about involvement.

Leo Career Today

Achieving another milestone, you are up on the way to success! Feel proud, confident and be happy about your achievements starting from the scratch and reaching up to here. Your hard work, efforts and determination are helping you achieve the greatest possible heights. Don’t fall behind on the last step, strike harder!

Leo Health Today

Invest time in taking caring of your health. Exercise a little, if workouts don’t interest you can groove a little join some fitness class like zumba, dance etc. Engaging in sports can keep you fresh and active. Don’t forget to have a balanced diet on busy days.

Leo Love Life Today

The happiness of partner will be as important to you as your own. To the world you may be a person but for your partner their world will rotate around you. This bond of unconditional support and love for each other that will keep you tied with the strings called love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Off White

