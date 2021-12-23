Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 23: Maintain your fantastic health

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos are said to be the kings of hearts. He is the true ruler who has the ability to turn a stone into a diamond. Leos are likely to be solitary while performing. In professional relationships, Leos are known for being energetic, creative, optimistic, and are always ready to take charge. Today you might implement some new plans for your family business; which might pay you in terms of gains in the near future. As of this day, you may also be busy with family or social get together. So Leos, have a lot of fun! Now let's see how your stars have planned your overall day.

Leo Finance Today

Today you may spend your day buying some creative or artefacts to renovate your house as you might get excellent profits in your business. Your business may reach the seven skies within a very short period of time. Hold your breath; your lucky days may arrive.

Leo Family Today

Your father may invest a huge amount in order to support you in your business. You may gain good fame with your successful goals. Your family may praise you for your incredible talent.

Leo Career Today

Your stars are indicating you to put more effort into your career side to ensure stable growth. You may have to indulge in your work, for double the time and pour dedicated efforts.

Leo Health Today

Very good health lets you enjoy things you have always been longing to do. It is the right time to maintain your fantastic health by picking up a new sport or probably hitting the gym.

Leo Love Life Today

Some of their beloved may not be in a good mood today. You may plan to watch a movie together to lighten their mood. You might also express that you care for them.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026