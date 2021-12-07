Leo Daily Horoscope for December 6: Good day for students

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo, you are the ideal leader. You work hard and know how to demand effectively. You are helpful and jovial, which makes you such a great friend. You value loyalty and friendship within relationships. You love and care deeply as a father figure. You like to be the advisor and want people to listen and respect your opinions. You are a fixed sign. Hence it takes a lot of time for you to get over things. You are sensitive and often take things personally. Your friends know that they have your back at every level. You can be laid back and lazy sometimes when it comes to daily tasks. However, you give your best shots and aim high.

Leo Finance Today

Your savings will come into use at this time. The flow of money is a bit slow, but you will be doing fine by that. You can start freelancing or a new venture to increase your sources of income. Make a structured plan for everything and spend accordingly

Leo Family Today

Your family will be the reason for a good mood today. You are willing to share quality time with them. Take care of your mother and visit your siblings today.

Leo Career Today

If you are preparing for an exam you can get great results out of it. Your boss is happy this can make you a considerable candidate for the promotion.

Leo Health Today

Dear Leo, today is not the day to avoid matters related to your health. You can fall sick if you will be careless. Visit a doctor if you feel anything odd or concerning.

Leo Love Life Today

Watch your mood, do not get into a fight with your significant partner. Things can get heated, be conscious of the words that can make it worse. You do not want to regret it later.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

