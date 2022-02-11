Leo Daily Horoscope for Feb 11: Love stars look favorable

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Mostly small things make you happy. And your empathy makes a great person that you are. People might underestimate you but you must know your worth. Things may look difficult at the beginning but with your grit and dedication you are likely to conquer all battles. Students must plan a trip with friends and teachers. The trip may enrich your understanding of nature and humans. Live in the present moment, and do not worry about the future or the next step forward. Ignore those being judgmental about you. Listen to your intuition and follow your heart while making a choice or decision. Your empathy and kindness make you more aligned with yourself. You are a leader among your colleagues and friends. Seek suggestions from your elders before buying a property abroad. A long-pending property dispute is likely to be settled.

Leo Finance Today

Concentrate on your existing projects and wait for the new ventures. The day is likely to be fine with no untoward development at your work front. You are advised to continue your hard work. You should try to postpone investment plans for a day or two.

Leo Family Today

You must find ways to spend more quality time with your family, especially with parents, who may experience a decline in health and need your attention and time. Avoid any arguments with your siblings as it may become ugly.

Leo Career Today

Those employed may get new job offers. You are likely to achieve high targets. Be ready to take a promotion with a much-deserved pay hike. If you are thinking of starting your business then this is the right time.

Leo Health Today

You are advised to eat a balanced diet and most preferably home-cooked food. Stay positive and be happy, as happiness is the best remedy for a majority of health issues. People with Gastric problems need to be more careful.

Leo Love Life Today

The stars are likely to favor you in your love life. Those who are single may find their love. Beautiful moments with your partner may compel you to finalize marriage or engagement proposals. It’s a good time to disclose your relationship at home.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

