Leo Daily Horoscope for November 14: Your finance is your lucky charm

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos prefer to be surrounded by colours that reflect their personality. Being the warm and cheerful kind, they use colours that radiate the same energy and vibe. You are sensitive and emotional. Behind your strong and magnetic personality, and under all that spotlight and attention, there is a deep desire within them to be loved and adored. In fact your love for being the centre of attraction is in a way an attempt to feel good about yourself. Your ambitious and independent nature do not allow you to listen to the of peoples’ opinions. Today, you will impress anybody with your charm and warmth but at the same time you will not tolerate misbehaviour. You always stand for what is right and argue against the immoral acts.

Leo Finance Today

Today’s planetary component suggests that you do have several possibilities through which you can make money. You are more likely to win a lucky draw! With the aid of luck and good fortunes, you can purchase a good property. Purchasing a vehicle is also shinning bright on the cards.

Leo Family Today

You are probably better associated with your children, siblings and young family members. They will be your source of inspiration and joy. Take a short stroll down the street or spend some quality time with your loved ones at the end of the day. Do what brings you happiness.

Leo Career Today

Today, profession will be full of hustle as it will take time to get things done in case of projects. You will not receive any help from co-workers, hence, do not expect anything from anyone.

Leo Health Today

Keep doing what you believe is healthy for you presently- whether it is meditation, jogging, sleeping, eating healthier, or becoming more vocal in your connections.

Leo Love Life Today

Routine life could mar your romantic moods. Be hopeful, through your warmth you will triumph over your love. For committed people, marriage is possible.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026