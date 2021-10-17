Leo Daily Horoscope for October 17: Career opportunity for students

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A Leo has a big heart and is a compassionate being who is generous to people around them and will go to great lengths to keep their loved ones happy. Leo will unleash fury if you take advantage of their good will. Leo's sense of drive and determination is of great heights and won't stop until they achieve their impossible goals. Loyalty is Leo's middle name; they are some of the most loyal people you will meet. Leo is a protector and their presence makes other people feel safe just like the lion protecting their cubs.

Dear Leos, your overall day is going to be cozy within your family and smooth within your workplace. But it doesn’t seem much pleasant with your beloved.

Leo Finance Today

Landlords can expect rich buyers and hold a great chance to close the deals.

Leo Family Today

All is well Leos, there shall be no room for disputes. You might be tired of the everyday arguments about moving out to a new place, maybe to make a career or to experience your freedom. Now it seems like they nod a yes to your decision.

Leo Career Today

Cheers to all those Engineers out there, the hard work that you have put in, to get into your dream company is going to happen. You may keep your fingers crossed and wait for the feedback.

Leo Health Today

It's never too late to be what you want to become. Age is never a barrier to achieve the fitness goals that you have set for yourself a long time ago. You may start with a couple of counts of sit-ups and crunches to get your body used to weight training exercises.

Leo Love Life Today

Appreciate your partner's effort to make you happy. Your dissatisfaction could be valid, but if you ignore them, it might turn out to be bitter and entertain an unwanted gap between you two.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

