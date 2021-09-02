Leo Daily Horoscope for Sept 2: There are surprises awaiting on the work front

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You breathe a sigh of relief as you realise you have the strength to deal with workplace stress. Leo, you are resourceful. Therefore, do not allow anything to bring you down with too much stress. Stress-relieving activities such as yoga, meditation, or listening to soothing music might help you unwind at the end of the day. Because you are bold, it is strongly advised that you engage in all activities with the same fire and enthusiasm.

Leo Finance Today

Your financial aspects are bright, Leo. You can take chances with your money, but play it safe and get success. Do not invest in or accept discounts that are advertised as risk-free. However, take your time evaluating these offerings and then take further steps.

Leo Family Today

You have happy relationships with your relatives and friends. Maintain this by being honest with them. Consider today's joyful atmosphere as an opportunity to make relationships stronger and happier.

Leo Career Today

You suddenly and unexpectedly encounter surprises. Enjoy! This is your day, Leo. Trust in your capacity. You will win in every situation by investing your time wisely and working diligently.

Leo Health Today

Short intervals between activities might help you reduce your daily workload. It is not necessary to force yourself to exercise or put your body through undue stress. Never throw away everything you have accumulated; instead, put it to good use and create a peaceful environment for yourself.

Leo Loves Life Today

You both seem to be at a point in your relationship where a storm is brewing. Remember this! You, too, are a genuine buddy. You can now refer to it as a rainstorm that rinses the air. You have control over a significant element of the circumstances. A fair debate will nearly always result in a tight tie. It is possible that all you need to do now is identify and clarify certain misunderstandings.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

