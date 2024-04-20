Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts vacation on the cards
Read Leo daily horoscope for April 20, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Both health and wealth will also be at your side.
Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, wealth is good and health gives no trouble.
Enjoy a strong love life and a creative professional one. Look for opportunities at work to augment your career. Wealth is good and health gives no trouble. You need to be caring in the love affair. Spend more time with your partner. Ensure your professional life is productive today. Both health and wealth will also be at your side.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Have a great love life. Consider multiple ways to stay romantic. Spend more time with the lover and avoid unpleasant conversations. There are high chances of romantic encounters for both singles and those who have been in a relationship for a long time. The females who had issues at home in the name of love will see the support of their parents. Marriage is also on the cards today. Some Leos will also reconcile with an ex-lover and bring fun back to life.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
You are productive at the office and this will help you get new responsibilities. You may expect a change in role or salary today. Be cordial with the team members and come up with innovative suggestions at team meetings. Junior employees will need to work extra hours today. Traders will have license issues and few officers may see this as an opportunity to make unethical demands. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
You are good to buy or sell a property today. Leos can be serious about renovating the house as the wealth permits it. Some Leos will be happy to resolve a property dispute within the family. Take the initiative to also deposit money in mutual funds and speculative business. Some Leos Scorpios will also be lucky in an online lottery.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
No major health issue will trouble you. However, Leos with Asthma issues should be careful today. You may start visiting a gym today. Avoid junk food and aerated drinks. Instead have more green leafy vegetables. Leos should also be careful while driving at night. If you are pregnant, you should be careful when you are going outside and must stay away from adventurous activities. Those who have digestion issues or severe headaches will need medical attention. Carry your medical kit while traveling.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
