Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts vacation on the cards

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, wealth is good and health gives no trouble. Enjoy a strong love life and a creative professional one. Look for opportunities at work to augment your career. Wealth is good and health gives no trouble. You need to be caring in the love affair. Spend more time with your partner. Ensure your professional life is productive today. Both health and wealth will also be at your side. Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 20,2024:

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Have a great love life. Consider multiple ways to stay romantic. Spend more time with the lover and avoid unpleasant conversations. There are high chances of romantic encounters for both singles and those who have been in a relationship for a long time. The females who had issues at home in the name of love will see the support of their parents. Marriage is also on the cards today. Some Leos will also reconcile with an ex-lover and bring fun back to life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You are productive at the office and this will help you get new responsibilities. You may expect a change in role or salary today. Be cordial with the team members and come up with innovative suggestions at team meetings. Junior employees will need to work extra hours today. Traders will have license issues and few officers may see this as an opportunity to make unethical demands. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You are good to buy or sell a property today. Leos can be serious about renovating the house as the wealth permits it. Some Leos will be happy to resolve a property dispute within the family. Take the initiative to also deposit money in mutual funds and speculative business. Some Leos Scorpios will also be lucky in an online lottery.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, Leos with Asthma issues should be careful today. You may start visiting a gym today. Avoid junk food and aerated drinks. Instead have more green leafy vegetables. Leos should also be careful while driving at night. If you are pregnant, you should be careful when you are going outside and must stay away from adventurous activities. Those who have digestion issues or severe headaches will need medical attention. Carry your medical kit while traveling.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)