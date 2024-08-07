 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 7, 2024 predicts professional growth | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 7, 2024 predicts professional growth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 07, 2024 12:44 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for August 7, 2024 to know your astrological predictions.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay together with dear ones

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 7, 2024: Look for the best results at work.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 7, 2024: Look for the best results at work.

Consider spending more time with the lover. Look for the best results at work. You should prove professionalism which will also add value to the profile.

Consider the emotions of the lover and spend more time together. At the office, utilize the opportunities to professionally grow. Utilize the wealth diligently. You must also be careful about your health.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be a patient listener and keep your lover in a good mood. Minor ego-related issues may be there but resolve them. Your lover will expect moral support in personal endeavors. Handle all sorts of crises and also get the approval of parents for marriage. Some Leos will meet the ex-lover to resolve the issues of the past and will rekindle the old love affair which will also bring back happiness. However, do not let this hurt the current relationship. Stay together for a long time as this will strengthen the bonding.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be professional in dealings and ensure you complete all the assigned tasks without compromising on the deadline. Team leaders and managers will have a tough time managing the project. Bankers and accountants need to be careful about final figures while salespeople will strive to meet the expected targets. Entrepreneurs will see success in signing new deals with partners which will bring in better financial security. Students will crack the examinations scheduled for today with good scores.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

A sibling will demand a part of the property today, causing severe mental trauma. Stay away from major investments including stock, speculative business, and property. Do not try luck in real estate and also do not go for stock trading today. Businessmen will find funds pouring in from different sources. Some clients abroad may clear the long pending dues.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Leos with chest and heart-related issues will develop complications and will need medical attention. Some seniors will have sleep-related issues. You may also have pain in joints while athletes may develop injuries. Females taking part in mountain climbing or trekking should be careful about their diet. Be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as the chance of minor cuts on the finger is higher.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 7, 2024 predicts professional growth
Story Saved
Follow Us On