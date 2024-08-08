Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 8, 2024 predicts fortune on the cards

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in being just to others Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 8, 2024: Both health and wealth are positive.

Take the love affair seriously and keep the partner in high spirits. Prove your professional mettle through commitment. Both health and wealth are positive.

Consider spending more time with the lover which will strengthen the bonding. Handle the office pressure with confidence. Financially you are good at making crucial decisions. Keep your health in good shape today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Pay attention to the words of your lover and this will strengthen the bonding. Some lovers will have a good time today when crucial decisions about the future will also be made. You need to devote more time to love and you should also be open in communication. However, avoid unpleasant conversations that may hurt the feelings of the lover. Those who are on the verge of a break-up will also give a second thought to it. Keep control over anger and arguments as this can hamper the relationship.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be professional at the office and show the willingness to take up every new task. Skip gossip and you must ensure to maintain a good rapport with the team members and clients. If you have a plan to switch jobs, update your CV as new opportunities will come knocking. Traders will expand their business to new areas. Some businessmen will have issues related to policies and licenses. Students appearing for competitive examinations need to put in extra effort today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issues will come up. Pick the day to settle a monetary issue involving a friend or sibling. A relative will ask for monetary assistance but you need to ensure that you will get it back on time. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Businessmen will raise funds today for future expansions.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Take care of your health as you may have minor viral infections. Children will develop oral health issues as well as coughing which will not be serious. Keep a balanced office and personal life. Spend more time with the family which will also help you overcome the mental stress.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)