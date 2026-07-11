Ansal API probe report submitted, UP government to decide on LDA takeover

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Friday submitted the final report of the state government-appointed committee investigating alleged irregularities in the Ansal API township at Sushant Golf City, paving the way for the Uttar Pradesh government to take a final call on the future of the long-delayed project and a possible LDA takeover. The report is expected to form the basis for administrative and legal action against the developer and determine the future of hundreds of homebuyers awaiting possession. (For representation (Sourced))

The committee, comprising senior officials from the LDA and other government departments, held a meeting with state government officials before submitting its findings. The report is expected to form the basis for administrative and legal action against the developer and determine the future of hundreds of homebuyers awaiting possession.

An LDA senior official said that the committee members had signed the final report.

According to LDA officials, the committee carried out a comprehensive investigation into allegations of unauthorised sale of mortgaged land, illegal sale of plots, forged registries, incomplete development works and failure to provide basic civic infrastructure across several sectors of the township.

Officials said the panel conducted an extensive field survey and scrutinised relevant records before finalising its recommendations. During the inquiry, it also consulted the district administration, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), LDA and other departments to assess the status of development works, land ownership records and pending disputes.

“The report has now been submitted to the state government. The government will examine the findings and decide the future course of action. Further directions will be issued accordingly,” a senior LDA official said.

If approved by the state government, the LDA is expected to take over execution of pending infrastructure works, including roads, drainage, water supply and street lighting, while simultaneously addressing complaints of forged registries and long-pending possession disputes.

The committee was constituted after the LDA lodged an FIR against Ansal API in March 2025 in an alleged multi-crore land fraud case. Following the FIR, hundreds of homebuyers also approached police, accusing the developer of fraud, forged registries and failure to hand over possession despite receiving payments.

Earlier in March 2025, the LDA filed a ₹4,500-crore claim before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking recovery of acquisition charges, map approval fees and other statutory dues. The authority alleged that Ansal API had illegally sold 411 acres of land mortgaged to the LDA as a performance guarantee under the Hi-Tech Township Policy. According to the LDA, the alleged unauthorised sale significantly complicated the project and undermined safeguards meant to ensure completion of the township.