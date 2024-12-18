Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 18, 2024 predicts good returns for females
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Fall in love and embrace happiness today.
Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Go for challenges with confidence
Fall in love and embrace happiness today. Overcome the professional issues with confidence. While medically you’ll be good, finance is an area you need to be careful about.
Spend time with the lover to share happiness. You need to give optimum results at work and utmost attention is crucial. Financially, problems will be there but your health will be good today.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Today is good in terms of romance. Be expressive in love and your partner prefers your presence. Settle the issues of the past and also be romantic while spending time together. Your parents may approve of the love affair and marriage is also on the cards. Females can expect a proposal from a known person. Be careful while giving opinions while spending time together as your statements may be misunderstood. Married male Leos should keep a distance from extramarital affairs.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
Continue striving to meet the expectations at work. Your seniors will trust your mettle and prove them right. Do not get into office gossip or politics. Stay away from office dramas, and also possess strong communication with your seniors. You must be careful about the opinions you make at team meetings. You need to step out of your comfort zone and take calculated risks. This will lead to success and growth. Some opinions may cause a rift in the team.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
Minor monetary issues may be there but the routine life is unaffected. Some females will inherit a part of the property but there can be issues related to wealth among siblings. You can also consider a speculative business that will bring in good returns. However, do not lend a big amount to someone as there will issues in getting it back. Renovating a house is a good decision but ensure it doesn’t eat up a huge amount.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
Though the general health is good, viral fever, throat infection, digestion issues, and coughing are common. Today is good to start attending a gym. Those who are planning to quit alcohol can pick today. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Avoid eating oily food and food.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
