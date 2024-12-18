Menu Explore
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 18, 2024 predicts good returns for females

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 18, 2024 04:04 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Fall in love and embrace happiness today.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Go for challenges with confidence

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 18, 2024. Be expressive in love and your partner prefers your presence.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 18, 2024. Be expressive in love and your partner prefers your presence.

Fall in love and embrace happiness today. Overcome the professional issues with confidence. While medically you’ll be good, finance is an area you need to be careful about.

Spend time with the lover to share happiness. You need to give optimum results at work and utmost attention is crucial. Financially, problems will be there but your health will be good today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Today is good in terms of romance. Be expressive in love and your partner prefers your presence. Settle the issues of the past and also be romantic while spending time together. Your parents may approve of the love affair and marriage is also on the cards. Females can expect a proposal from a known person. Be careful while giving opinions while spending time together as your statements may be misunderstood. Married male Leos should keep a distance from extramarital affairs.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Continue striving to meet the expectations at work. Your seniors will trust your mettle and prove them right. Do not get into office gossip or politics. Stay away from office dramas, and also possess strong communication with your seniors. You must be careful about the opinions you make at team meetings. You need to step out of your comfort zone and take calculated risks. This will lead to success and growth. Some opinions may cause a rift in the team.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may be there but the routine life is unaffected. Some females will inherit a part of the property but there can be issues related to wealth among siblings. You can also consider a speculative business that will bring in good returns. However, do not lend a big amount to someone as there will issues in getting it back. Renovating a house is a good decision but ensure it doesn’t eat up a huge amount.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Though the general health is good, viral fever, throat infection, digestion issues, and coughing are common. Today is good to start attending a gym. Those who are planning to quit alcohol can pick today. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Avoid eating oily food and food.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
