Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024 predicts prosperity at your side

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 27, 2024 04:04 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financial prosperity will exist.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are creative

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024: Financial wellness will be there.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024: Financial wellness will be there.

Ensure the love affair is productive today. Do not let controversies impact official life. Financial wellness will be there. Your health will also be fine.

Settle the disagreements in the love affair today. Stay diplomatic at work and show a willingness to take up new roles. Be careful about your health and ensure you have a balanced diet today Financial prosperity will exist.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Keep the relationship steady and composed. Do not overreact even while having issues with the lover. Be careful to not lose your temper as well. Single natives may find a new love today. A vacation is a good way to celebrate love and you may make plans today. Spend more time together to share the emotions both good and bad. Tonight is also good to have a romantic dinner where your surprise gift will also strengthen the bonding.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be professional at the workplace and show the willingness to take up new tasks. You may be required to work additional hours at the office. There will be minor office politics-related issues that demand mature handling. Some traders will face problems from authorities which need to be settled today itself. Businessmen will make new contacts which will be fruitful in the coming days. Students will need to put in additional effort to clear the examination.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you may also receive good returns from previous investments. Some seniors will pick the day to divide the wealth among children. Avoid big investments in the stock market but mutual funds are good today. You may also buy electronic items today. The second part of the day is good for donating to charity while some female natives will also get a good rise in salary.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will hurt the day. However, it is crucial you have a proper diet plan where the menu is rich in proteins and minerals. Properly exercise and also ensure you spend more time with the family. Some diabetic Leos may develop fatigue and sleep-related issues. You may have variations in blood pleasure but this will be resolved before the day ends.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On