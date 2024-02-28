 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024 predicts romantic relationships | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024 predicts romantic relationships

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 28, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for February 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be sincere at the job and this will give good outputs.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Show your prowess today

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024. Those who are keen to resolve the problems with the ex-lover can pick the day as it is good.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024. Those who are keen to resolve the problems with the ex-lover can pick the day as it is good.

Have a happy time in the relationship. Be sincere at the job and this will give good outputs. Both health and wealth will also give positive results today.

Be committed to the lover and share some pleasant moments today. You will deliver the best results on the job. Health is fine while financial status is also fabulous.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Shower love on the partner and take steps to take the relationship to the next level. Those who are keen to resolve the problems with the ex-lover can pick the day as it is good. You may also feel affection and care in the relationship. You may introduce the lover to the parents. Some issues will be mild and easy to handle but some problems may require the interference of an outsider including your parent.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be careful to not interfere in office politics and this can hamper professional growth. Present your ideas without inhibition at team meetings. Your concepts may not be received now but definitely, the management will take note of them in the future. Do not hesitate to take up additional tasks as multitasking is the need of the hour. Always keep a tab on the aggressive nature as this can harm your professional prospects. You may be successful in signing new business deals that may prosper your business.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

As wealth pours into the coffers, you are good to make crucial financial decisions. You may buy a new house or a vehicle today. Female entrepreneurs will see income from businesses related to textiles, food, beverages, and banking. Some traders will succeed in clearing all pending dues and will also raise funds with the support of promoters. Senior Leos will divide the wealth among children today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of health. No major medical issue will trouble you today. However, some females may have migraine or skin-related allergies. Today is good for surgery and if you have one scheduled for today, be confident about the result. In case you are planning a vacation, pack a medical kit with all the needed medicines. This will work out, especially in hilly terrains.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
