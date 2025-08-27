Leo Horoscope Today for August 27, 2025: Expect a few hiccups in career and love

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, love the people around! Stay happy in the love affair today, and also show the willingness to take up new tasks at the office without hesitation. Prefer safe monetary investments today. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

The relationship demands more communication. You will also meet the professional expectations. Consider safe financial investments. Minor health issues may come up.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair calm and content. Expect turbulence, but do not let it impact the free flow of love. You both may spend more time together, but avoid digging into the past, which may upset your lover. You should also be ready to compromise on different topics to stay happy. Your parents will also be supportive today. Some natives will also go back to their ex-lover, which may bring back happiness to their lives.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Handle all tasks with diligence and ensure you maintain a cordial relationship with the team members. You must also work out the relationship with the HR, managers, and accounting personnel at the workplace. Some lawyers will face hardcore challenges in the profession. You may also be required to come up with innovative ideas at team sessions that may impress the seniors and clients. Students appearing for competitive examinations will come out successful. Businessmen can consider taking the trade to new territories.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

The financial status will be good. However, it is good to have control over the expenditure. Do not spend a big amount on shopping, and instead, prefer saving it through mutual funds or fixed deposits. You may also consider investments in the stock market. Some females will renovate the home, while children may require funds for educational purposes. Those who have a medical emergency will find help from even relatives and friends.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

There will be health issues, and it is crucial to maintain a balanced office and personal life. Severe migraine may force female natives to skip the class or office. You need proper sleep for better mental energy, and yoga ensures this part. Do not miss medication even while traveling. While driving, keep your speed under the speed limit and fasten your seat belt. Wear helmets and avoid road rage.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

