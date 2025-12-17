Leo Horoscope Today for December 17, 2025: Good returns today in these professions
Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Handle wealth carefully today, and no major health issues will also come up.
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, avoid negative thoughts
Handle relationship issues and consider taking parents into confidence in love affairs. Your attitude at work will help settle productivity issues today.
Overcome stress at work and be a good listener in the relationship. Handle wealth carefully today, and no major health issues will also come up.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Stay calm and composed in your love life, as minor tremors may pop up today. Your love affair must be free from external interferences. The second part of the day is also good to propose to the crush. There may be points where you will disagree with the lover, but open communication makes things easier. Plan surprises today, and a good gift can work wonders. Single natives may find a new flame, and this is a good time to propose.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
Continue your commitment at work. This will help you win accolades and appraisals. Reach the office to take up crucial tasks that also promise better career growth. Be careful while giving suggestions at the office, as your seniors may call it a high attitude. Those who want to quit the job should wait for a few days. Businessmen dealing with textiles, footwear, IT peripherals, transport, and banking will see good returns today.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
There will be prosperity, and this will help you spend money on personal happiness. You may buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle today. Some females will be successful in getting a property issue resolved. You may also do hotel bookings for a vacation abroad. Though businessmen will be successful in getting a bank loan approved, it is good to avoid large-scale investments and lending a large amount to a friend.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
You should be careful about your lifestyle. Do not take the office stress home. Some children will also develop viral or skin-related infections. Seniors may have vision-related issues that demand medical attention. Go for morning or evening walks, as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. You can also join a gym today. You should avoid riding a two-wheeler at high speed.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
