Leo Horoscope Today for December 17, 2025: Good returns today in these professions

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, avoid negative thoughts Handle relationship issues and consider taking parents into confidence in love affairs. Your attitude at work will help settle productivity issues today. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Overcome stress at work and be a good listener in the relationship. Handle wealth carefully today, and no major health issues will also come up.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Stay calm and composed in your love life, as minor tremors may pop up today. Your love affair must be free from external interferences. The second part of the day is also good to propose to the crush. There may be points where you will disagree with the lover, but open communication makes things easier. Plan surprises today, and a good gift can work wonders. Single natives may find a new flame, and this is a good time to propose.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Continue your commitment at work. This will help you win accolades and appraisals. Reach the office to take up crucial tasks that also promise better career growth. Be careful while giving suggestions at the office, as your seniors may call it a high attitude. Those who want to quit the job should wait for a few days. Businessmen dealing with textiles, footwear, IT peripherals, transport, and banking will see good returns today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity, and this will help you spend money on personal happiness. You may buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle today. Some females will be successful in getting a property issue resolved. You may also do hotel bookings for a vacation abroad. Though businessmen will be successful in getting a bank loan approved, it is good to avoid large-scale investments and lending a large amount to a friend.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You should be careful about your lifestyle. Do not take the office stress home. Some children will also develop viral or skin-related infections. Seniors may have vision-related issues that demand medical attention. Go for morning or evening walks, as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. You can also join a gym today. You should avoid riding a two-wheeler at high speed.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)