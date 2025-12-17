Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Leo Horoscope Today for December 17, 2025: Good returns today in these professions

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 09:46 pm IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Handle wealth carefully today, and no major health issues will also come up.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, avoid negative thoughts

Handle relationship issues and consider taking parents into confidence in love affairs. Your attitude at work will help settle productivity issues today.

Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Overcome stress at work and be a good listener in the relationship. Handle wealth carefully today, and no major health issues will also come up.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Stay calm and composed in your love life, as minor tremors may pop up today. Your love affair must be free from external interferences. The second part of the day is also good to propose to the crush. There may be points where you will disagree with the lover, but open communication makes things easier. Plan surprises today, and a good gift can work wonders. Single natives may find a new flame, and this is a good time to propose.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Continue your commitment at work. This will help you win accolades and appraisals. Reach the office to take up crucial tasks that also promise better career growth. Be careful while giving suggestions at the office, as your seniors may call it a high attitude. Those who want to quit the job should wait for a few days. Businessmen dealing with textiles, footwear, IT peripherals, transport, and banking will see good returns today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity, and this will help you spend money on personal happiness. You may buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle today. Some females will be successful in getting a property issue resolved. You may also do hotel bookings for a vacation abroad. Though businessmen will be successful in getting a bank loan approved, it is good to avoid large-scale investments and lending a large amount to a friend.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You should be careful about your lifestyle. Do not take the office stress home. Some children will also develop viral or skin-related infections. Seniors may have vision-related issues that demand medical attention. Go for morning or evening walks, as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. You can also join a gym today. You should avoid riding a two-wheeler at high speed.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Horoscope Today for December 17, 2025: Good returns today in these professions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On