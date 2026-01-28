Leo Horoscope Today for January 28, 2026: Minor monetary issues may come up

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Focus is the door to success Walk into a new relationship today. Avoid office politics and utilize professional opportunities to grow. Both health & wealth may not be on your side today. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

A new love life is the highlight of the day. Prove your potential at the office, as you’ll receive opportunities. Be careful while handling wealth. Minor health issues will be there.

Leo Love Horoscope Today Your relationship will see positive moments. Do not let the lover get angry, and you should also be careful to meet the expectations of the partner to keep the love affair alive. Do not drag the family into your fights if you have any. Today is not a good day to propose or even to make the final call on marriage. Keep a distance from the ex-lover as this can complicate things. Take your lover for a night drive, where you may also discuss the future.

Leo Career Horoscope Today Consider new tasks at the office, and the seniors will trust your mettle. Some official assignments will need you to travel. IT professionals would need to coordinate with foreign clients, and convincing them can be a deadly task. Those professionals with good communication skills can succeed here. Those who handle marketing and sales profiles will need to work hard to impress clients. Stick to your schedule and ensure every task is accomplished on time.

Leo Money Horoscope Today Minor monetary issues may come up. However, daily life will be unaffected. You may be required to donate to charity today. Some females will win a legal battle over property, which can also create issues with siblings. Some natives will also receive a hike in salary that will bring changes in their lifestyle. Businessmen will be successful in settling tax-related issues.

Leo Health Horoscope Today Viral fever, sore throat, digestive issues, and pain in joints will be common today. You should also be careful while taking part in adventure sports. Pregnant girls must avoid adventure sports today. Drink plenty of water and do not skip the medicines today. Avoid spicy food and take more vegetables to stay healthy and energetic throughout the day. You should also be careful about accidents while driving today.

Leo Sign Attributes Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby Leo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)