    Leo Horoscope Today for March 9, 2026: An artist or a creative person may get the first break in their career today

    Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Be sensible at work and also take the initiative to resolve minor crises in teamwork.

    Published on: Mar 09, 2026 5:05 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a lighthouse for others

    Catch up with a happy personal and professional life today. Prefer crucial monetary investments in the stock market. Your health is also in good shape.

    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Your love life is free from troubles today. Professional success will be at your side. Both health and wealth will also be at your side.

    Leo Love Horoscope Today

    Do not let egos play spoilsport in the relationship. A previous love affair will come back to you. Some lovers will get the support of their parents today, and you may also make a call on marriage. You may also plan a vacation together. This is most effective for new lovers. There will also be instances where you will lose your temper, causing serious turbulence. Married natives must keep a distance from office romance, as their spouse will find this out today.

    Leo Career Horoscope Today

    Be sensible at work and also take the initiative to resolve minor crises in teamwork. You will also have success in clearing crucial projects. Update your presentation skills, which will help you at client sessions. An artist or a creative person may get the first break in their career today. Those who plan to quit the job can confidently put down the paper. Businessmen may also have minor issues associated with policies.

    Leo Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in from different sources, and you will succeed in smartly spending it. Some seniors will distribute the wealth among the children. You may pick the day to donate money to social causes. Today is also a good day to buy a new vehicle. Female entrepreneurs will be successful in bringing new capital. Some traders will also clear all tax-related issues.

    Leo Health Horoscope Today

    Health is crucial today. You need to pay additional attention to the lifestyle. Some natives will have complications associated with the lungs. Females with kidney-related ailments should not take a risk. Do consult a doctor for any sort of ailment or uneasiness. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.

    Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
