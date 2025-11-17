Search
Leo Horoscope Today for November 17, 2025: Stay away from gossip, office politics, and ego clashes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 04:04 am IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today: A sibling will ask for financial help but wait for a day or two before lending money.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have a smile!

The relationship demands more communication. You may require paying more attention to the career. Look at the financial prospects with care. Health is fine.

Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Stay cool in the relationship and ensure all issues are resolved. Professional success will be your companion. Financial challenges may exist. You must be careful about this. Health is good.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Shower affection to the lover and ensure you meet the expectations. This will help in strengthening the bonding. Consider taking the relationship to the next level and pampering the partner with a surprise gift or a romantic dinner, where you may discuss the future. You must be careful while spending time with your lover. Avoid delving into the past today. You may also succeed in clearing issues with the ex-lover in the second part of the day. Married females may conceive today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Always maintain your patience on the office floor and stay away from gossip, office politics, and ego clashes. IT and healthcare professionals may see opportunities to relocate abroad, while animation, architecture, law, hospitality, and aviation professionals will see a promotion or a hike in salary. A good business developer should also come out with innovative ideas today. Those who have interviews lined up will be successful in grabbing an offer letter today. Students will require paying more attention to academics. Businessmen may launch a new concept today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Financial success will come in. However, you may also require spending a big amount for legal issues today. You may confidently donate money to charity, or you can also help a sibling or friend who is in urgent need of money. The second part of the day is good for buying electronic devices. A sibling will ask for financial help but wait for a day or two before lending money. Businessmen will see good opportunities to expand the trade to new locations, including offshore.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Focus on your diet and ensure you are eating healthy. Avoid eating oily food and food. You may have oral health issues. Those who are diabetic may develop minor complications. The natives with breathing issues will require medical attention. While driving, keep the speed under the limit and always wear the seat belt. Children may also have minor injuries while playing.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

