Leo Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025: Businessmen may succeed in clearing tax-related issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 04:04 am IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Continue your commitment at work, and this will help you take up new tasks, proving your professional mettle.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are professional and proficient

Look for options to repair the cracks in the love life. Consider new tasks at the workplace that test your professional mettle. Both health & wealth are positive.

Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Troubleshoot the relationship issues and take up new tasks at work that will prove your mettle. You are wealthy and healthy today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive and sensible at the same time. Lovers who are keen to take the relationship to the next level need to wait for a day or two to meet up with the parents and discuss it. You may also plan a romantic trip where crucial decisions can be made. Single females will receive a proposal today. It is good to maintain a distance from office romance as this may impact marital life. Married females must keep an eye on their spouse today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Continue your commitment at work, and this will help you take up new tasks, proving your professional mettle. Your innovative concepts will get acceptance at the workplace. Avoid arguments with the seniors. Today, you may be a victim of office politics, and this may impact your morale. However, do not despair and prove your mettle through discipline, productivity, and sincerity. Businessmen may succeed in clearing tax-related issues in the second part of the day.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Be sensible about expenditure. Do not overspend money, but focus on saving it. You may also try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. If you face hurdles in terms of investing, take advice from the experts. You may buy electronic appliances or vehicles today. Businessmen will have no shortage of funds today, easing business procedures.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on your health. Those who are suffering from hypertension need to be in the company of people with a positive attitude. You may develop vision-related issues in the first part of the day. Viral fever, sore throat, or digestive issues will also be common today. Ensure you stay away from alcohol and tobacco for a day. Pregnant females should also avoid heavy exercise as well as adventure sports today.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Follow Us On