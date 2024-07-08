Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 08, 2024 predicts a new venture

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You don’t worry about storms Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 08, 2024. Ensure you spare more time for love and consider the feelings of your partner.

Be romantic in a relationship and professional at the workplace. New tasks may keep you busy; your productivity will be up to the mark. Handle wealth carefully.

Ensure you spare more time for love and consider the feelings of your partner. Despite the new tasks, you will succeed in accomplishing everything without compromising on the quality. Minor financial and health issues may exist but the day is good.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to face stiff issues in the love life. Unless you take proper care, some tiny and trivial problems may go out of hand, causing serious troubles in the relationship. Ensure you are careful while having disagreements and do not lose your temper. Your parents will be supportive and there will be discussions on marriage. Some Leos will rekindle the old relationship with an ex-lover which can be disastrous for married persons.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while expressing opinions at meetings. A senior or coworker may be hurt by your statement and may question your integrity. Have control over anger at the office and be a good listener. Team leaders and managers will work additional hours today to meet the target. Government employees can expect a transfer of location today. Some IT professionals and healthcare employees will move abroad for job purposes. Businessmen will confidently launch a new venture to see good returns tomorrow.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will be unaffected. Buy a home or property as an investment in the second half of the day. You can also consider buying a vehicle today. You may also successfully repay a loan and donate to charity. Though you may be keen to try the fortune in the stock business, avoid this idea as the results may not be positive. Instead, go for mutual funds and fixed deposits which are safer options.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may trouble you today. There can be complications related to the heart and chest. Keep stress under control through yoga or meditation. Some Leos may develop digestion issues and female Leos may also complain about migraine in the second half of the day. Be careful while using a knife in the kitchen and senior citizens should avoid slippery surfaces.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)