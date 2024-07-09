 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024 predicts new contracts | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024 predicts new contracts

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 09, 2024 01:41 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for July 09, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Businessmen will be successful in gaining new contracts

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, A fortune waits for you

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024. Share emotions with the lover to make the relationship stronger.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024. Share emotions with the lover to make the relationship stronger.

The love life will be intact and officially you will see chances to grow in your career. Handle money carefully to make crucial decisions. You are good in health.

Keep the love life creative today. Handle the professional pressure with a confident smile. There will be prosperity today and your health will also be good.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Share emotions with the lover to make the relationship stronger. Some love affairs will see positive changes today. Females who had trouble at home over the love affair will see the support of parents today. Be a patient listener and keep the lover in a good mood. You both may plan a romantic dinner or late-night drive that will add fun to the relationship. Married Leos will see the interference of a third person which should be avoided at any cost.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You may receive recognition for performance and may also get an increment. If you are keen on switching jobs, you can prepare for it as the day is good for that. Some professionals will travel to the client's office while business developers, architects, lawyers, academicians, and media persons will have a tight schedule. Businessmen will be successful in gaining new contracts, especially from the government. New partnerships will also work out in your favor.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you may also buy or sell a property. The second half of the day is good to buy a vehicle but ensure you have saved for the rainy day. There can be financial disputes today in domestic life. Avoid arguments related to money with a sibling as this can get out of hand. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters and this will help in enhancing the business.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about your health. Minor breath-related issues may come up. Those who have diabetes must avoid all aerated drinks and alcohol. Instead consume more veggies and fruits along with more natural supplements. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler. Some females will have allergies and may require medical attention.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Follow Us On