Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 10, 2024 predicts partnership woesd Story

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, nothing can beat your courage Have a professional life packed with opportunities to prove your mettle. Be a caring lover today and ensure you meet the expectations of your sweetheart. Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 10, 2024: Have a professional life packed with opportunities to prove your mettle.

Always beware of outsiders who may tend to destroy life. The management will support your professionalism which will also help you obtain career growth. There can be financial troubles today but nothing serious. You need to pay more attention to health.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

You’ll meet up with the interesting person in the second half at the train, shopping area, office, restaurant, family function, or pub. If you are already in love, be ready to take it to the next level. Minor troubles may come up in the love life as the day progresses. Be positive in thinking and this will help you in the crisis. Introduce the lover to the parents to get the consent today. Married Leos must avoid extramarital affairs that can cause trouble in the family life today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Professional success comes with commitment and discipline. And you need to display both at the workplace. Ensure you give the best performance at the office. Despite the expected performance, a senior may point the finger at your work ethics, which impact morale. Some managers and team leaders will have a chaotic life where decision-making can create a ruckus within the team. Businessmen will be successful in clearing fund-related issues. Students need to put additional effort into their studies.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

The inflow of wealth may not be as good as per the expectation. You may sell off a property or may buy one. The second part of the day is good for buying electronic appliances. Some long pending dues will be cleared today. However, do not lend a big amount to someone as you may have trouble in getting it back. Entrepreneurs will be the most hurt as a new partnership may not bring in investment as assumed.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health as complications may happen. Some seniors will have chest pain or diabetes-related complications. Avoid junk food and any stuff rich in oil and ghee. There can also be issues associated with vision which will need medical attention. Females may complain about migraine or digestion issues today.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)