 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2024 predicts good news by noon | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2024 predicts good news by noon

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 16, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for May 16, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Health will be good today.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, resolve the troubles in the love relationship today.

Resolve the troubles in the love relationship today and also take care of the professional challenges. Handle wealth diligently. My health will be good today. Ensure you settle the issues in the love life before things go serious. Your attitude is crucial in the professional life. Handle wealth carefully while your health is also normal.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 16,2024: Handle wealth carefully while your health is also normal.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 16,2024: Handle wealth carefully while your health is also normal.

Leo Love Horoscope Today 

Expect minor issues in the love life. It is crucial to keep the ego out of the love affair. Spend more time with the lover and avoid unpleasant conversations today. Some Leo females will take the help of an outsider including a sibling to troubleshoot issues in the love life. Be sensible in the relationship today. Single Leos may come across someone special. Wait for a day or two to propose. Married natives can consider expanding their families.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

 

Leo Career Horoscope Today 

Be creative at team meetings and present your ideas boldly. Job seekers will have good news by noon. Your commitment to the profession will be recognized by the management. Your proficiency will be tested while handling unhappy clients. Your communication skills would be of great help. While businessmen will find new deals today, think deeply before launching new ventures. Some entrepreneurs will resolve long-pending problems related to funds. Students need to be careful about their studies.  

 

Leo Money Horoscope Today 

The good inflow of finance into your coffers will make you prosperous today. This also paves the way for a better standard of living. Some seniors will distribute the wealth among the children. Entrepreneurs will find new sources of funding today. Do not blindly trust anyone in financial affairs as a relative or even a friend can deceive you. You may purchase an electronic appliance or invest in property today. 

 

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor breathing issues may happen today. Avoid dusty outdoors and ensure you have a proper diet. Yoga and meditation will also help keep you healthy. Avoid aerated drinks along with alcohol as both can impact the lifestyle in the long run. Young Leos are strictly advised to not undergo drastic weight loss programs as they may negatively impact their health

Leo Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  •  Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  •  Symbol: Lion
  •  Element: Fire
  •  Body Part: Heart &amp; Spine
  •  Sign Ruler: Sun
  •  Lucky Day: Sunday
  •  Lucky Color: Golden
  •  Lucky Number: 19
  •  Lucky Stone: Ruby

 

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2024 predicts good news by noon

© 2024 HindustanTimes
