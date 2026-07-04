Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding news is sending astrology followers searching for their birth charts. Here's why
Swift and Kelce wedding news continues to dominate online conversations, meanwhile astrology followers are revisiting the couple's birth charts.
As wedding buzz surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continues to dominate online conversations, another trend is gaining attention: astrology enthusiasts are revisiting the couple's birth charts. Searches for their natal charts have picked up as fans look for astrological clues about compatibility, commitment, and whether the stars reveal anything about long-term relationships.
Celebrity milestones have long sparked renewed interest in astrology. Engagements, weddings, and new relationships often encourage followers to explore birth charts, hoping to better understand the personalities and relationship dynamics of public figures they admire.
But what exactly are people looking for?
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A birth chart is more than a zodiac sign
Astrologers say a birth chart offers a detailed version of the sky at the exact moment a person is born. While Taylor Swift's Sagittarius Sun and Travis Kelce's Libra Sun are widely known, professional astrologers rarely base relationship interpretations on Sun signs alone.
Instead, they examine the positions of the Moon, Venus, Mars, Saturn, Jupiter, and the Seventh House, which is traditionally associated with partnerships. Many also compare two natal charts through a technique known as synastry, which looks at how planetary placements interact between two people.
Why wedding news fuels astrology searches
Major celebrity life events often encourage astrology followers to revisit familiar birth charts. Weddings and engagement speculation naturally raise questions about compatibility, emotional connection, and commitment.
According to many astrologers, however, birth charts are not designed to confirm whether a wedding will happen. Instead, they are used to explore relationship themes, communication styles, shared values, and areas where a couple may naturally complement or challenge one another.
This distinction is important because astrology is an interpretive practice rather than a tool for verifying future events.
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What astrologers actually look for
When discussing relationships, astrologers typically focus on factors beyond a person's Sun sign.
Venus is commonly associated with love and affection, while the Moon is believed to reflect emotional needs. Mars is linked with passion and motivation, and Saturn is often examined for its connection to responsibility, maturity, and long-term commitment. Some practitioners also consider the asteroid Juno, which has traditionally been associated with marriage and partnership.
Rather than pointing to a single placement as proof of a future event, astrologers study how these factors work together to understand relationship patterns.
Curiosity, not certainty
The growing interest in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's birth charts highlights a broader trend in modern astrology. For many people, celebrity birth charts offer an entertaining way to learn about natal astrology while following major pop culture moments.
Even so, astrologers emphasize that no birth chart can confirm a wedding or predict exactly when someone will get married. Instead, charts are viewed as symbolic tools that may offer insight into personality, compatibility, and personal growth.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More