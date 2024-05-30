Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 30, 2024 advises prudence in business

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)dr jYour financial prosperity is backed by good health today. Ensure you both sit to talk and settle the love issues and also shower affection on each other. Give the best at work and look at the results. Both finance and health will be good. Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 30, 2024: Your financial prosperity is backed by good health today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you stay happy in your love life. Keep the relationship free from ego-related issues. Shower love in the partner and you will get the same affection back. It is good to stay away from arguments in relationships as this can get serious by the second half of the day and may result in breakups. For those who have separated after a fight or difference of opinion, today's the best to sit and resolve it.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Leo Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities will make the day too busy. Your performance will win accolades at the office. Impress the clients with your communication skills. A project may need rework and this may upset you. However, do not give up and instead consider this an opportunity to prove the mettle. Be genuine at team meetings and always present ideas without fear. Businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You are financially productive today Wealth will come in from different sources including a previous investment. Some Leos will receive money from even a freelancing option. You may go ahead with the plan to renovate the house or buy a car. Some Leos will also try their luck in stock and trade. A medical emergency will also come up today and you must ensure you have enough money in the coffer. Additional funds will help businessmen and traders to expand their businesses.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Today you are free from all major ailments. There can be minor issues related to legs and eyes, such as joint pain but they are not serious. Females may have migraine or viral fever while seniors may develop breath-related issues. Ensure you do proper exercise and skip both tobacco and alcohol. Have more vegetables and fruits for lunch.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)