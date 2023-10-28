News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2023 predicts appraisals

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 28, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for October 28, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Professional success comes with happiness.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay calm and patient today

Be cordial with your partner and share your emotions to make the day happy. Despite minor pressure, professional life will be productive but health needs care.

Leo Daily Horoscope for October 28, 2023: Be cordial with your partner and share your emotions to make the day happy.

Be diplomatic in your love life to handle major issues. Despite challenges, you’ll accomplish every assigned task at the office. Handle wealth carefully and health can give you minor issues.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in the relationship. While you shower affection on your partner, you’ll receive the same today. You both need to encourage each other in personal and professional endeavors. It is good to not delve into the past and look ahead for a happy love life. All minor troubles need to be resolved before the day ends.

You may also meet your ex-partner today and the chances of rekindling the past life are high.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Professional success comes with happiness. Your commitment will help you gain a berth in the good book of the management. The performance will win accolades. Some Leos will work overtime today to complete a crucial project which will make the client happy and recommend appraisal. Do not hesitate to take up new tasks. You can also expect a change in the job for a better package.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You need to handle wealth wisely as financial issues may pop up in the second part of the day. Do not overspend and ensure you make a smart financial plan. A sibling will be in trouble and will ask you for financial assistance which you cannot deny. Your family may also have a celebration where you need to contribute. Some Leos will see medical emergency as well which will also involve financial expenditure.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you have a balanced personal and professional life. Keep troubles out of the home and spend more time with the family. Some Leos will need medical attention for heart-related issues. Children may develop viral infection and females need to be careful to avoid adventure activities while on vacation. While traveling far away, especially on vacation, ensure you have the medicine box within reach.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

