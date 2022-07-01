Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 1,'22 states, creative approach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leos are advised to stay confident in every situation they face today. On the work front, the day may prove favorable to you. Paying attention to paperwork may enable you to work efficiently and even increase the pace of work. A positive and creative approach to family problems would enable Leos to find a timely solution. A charming personality helps in catching the desired attention, so get ready for an exciting time in love. Listen to your inner feeling before promising anything on the business front. Success in recovering a blocked investment is on the card. Health is likely to remain balanced. You can indulge in other physical activities like yoga or a workout routine or simply go to a gym for an hour a day. Your income can be doubled by renting your house or a part of your house. Travelling to a distant place in the right company is likely to make your journey exhilarating.

Leo Finance Today Those in business can look forward to a period of favourable monetary returns as past decisions will start giving results. Leos will need to think a lot and plan to maintain good control over their finances. Delayed payments may come through.

Leo Family Today The financial condition in the house will be good and the honour of the family will increase. This may make elders happy. The family youngster may turn to you for some family-related advice. Be more neutral while giving advice.

Leo Career Today You can plan to switch your job and industry and implement it with efficiency. You can also get benefit from any work which was stuck up in the past. There are strong possibilities of resumption of old schemes for Leos.

Leo Health Today To strengthen your immunity, increase your use of natural remedies. You can try some home remedies or even traditional recipes of nuts and seeds to strengthen your immunity.

Leo Love Life Today If you are single, you may continue getting to know someone who’s been on your mind. However, don’t discuss your love life with casual acquaintances. Your spouse is likely to remain supportive and also give you the space to be after a stressful day.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

