Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 4, '22 states, good fortunes

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)You can look forward to a progressive day with substantial growth in your business and enterprise. Career-wise also the day promises to fulfil a lot of your aspirations. Your commitment and dedication to regular exercise and a balanced diet will help you get closer to your dream physique. A trip to the mountains with friends, after much delay, may materialize for some youngsters. Make sure you don’t miss the opportunities coming your way to associate yourself with religious functions. Any legal dispute regarding business or property will get decided in your favour. Buying cheap property in the right location can provide you triple gains annually. You will be full of good ideas and your choice of activities brings positive results far beyond expectations. Youngsters will need firm handling to bring them on the right path. A desire to do things on your own will make you successful.

Leo Finance Today Business people will expand their enterprise and may have to move to a larger accommodation due to the setting up of additional division. Hard work of the previous day brings good fortunes, thus keeping your coffers brimming.

Leo Family Today The family will be opposed to major changes in the household routine, so do not suggest sweeping changes. Taking unilateral decisions on the family front will invite parental ire, so avoid being headstrong, especially in the latter part of the day.

Leo Career Today Promotion is likely to make you vulnerable, as people are watching you closely, but you will come out with flying colours. Luck shall favour all your decisions. Avoid any falling out with colleagues or business partners. Let things take their own turn and hope for the best.

Leo Health Today You are a true example of undeterred motivation and resolve. You have raised the bar for yourself and others in health and physical maintenance. Continue with the same willpower and you will see extraordinary results.

Leo Love Life Today After a relatively busy start, your day will take a sensual shift. The day’s positive energy will benefit your romance ties and will help singles identify an ideal partner. A deep conversation or spiritual connection is also on the charts.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

