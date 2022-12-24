Leo Horoscope Today, December 24, 2022: Love will not favor you

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, It seems to be an excellent day to celebrate your professional growth with your loved ones. You have been facing so many obstacles on your career path, but you face work challenges and now you are all set to reap rewards of your hard work. Your family members may feel proud of you and make you feel special and loved today. Siblings may gift you something you like the most. Salary hike or promotion may boost your self-confidence and inspire you to do better.

Finances seem moderate. You may manage to repay your bank loan and boost your savings. Property investment may get you desired profit in near future, so go for it. Some business trips are in the row. Everything seems normal, but some health issues are indicated. Love birds may also feel tension and relationship issues.

What do your planetary positions predict about your day?

Leo Finance Today:

Overall, the day may give mixed results on the financial matter. Salaried people may expect an increment. Some unexpected expenses are foreseen, but you are capable to manage them.

Leo Family Today:

Dear Leo, it seems to be a good day. Your kids may perform well on the academic or career front and it may bring you immense pleasure.

Leo Career Today:

You may receive positive response from the organization you applied for. Hard work and patience may get you success on the professional front.

Leo Health Today:

It does not seem to be a good day. Avoid junk food to prevent acidity or stomach upset. Some may also find it hard to focus on academics. Try to meditate to keep your mind calm.

Leo Love Life Today:

It does not seem to be a good day. You may find it hard to share your feelings with your partner. Some may think about getting out of an abusive relationship. Your partner may not be in mood to sort out issues today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color:Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

