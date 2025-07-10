Leo Horoscope Today for July 10, 2025: Incoming wealth is foreseen

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, settle the scores with a positive note Troubleshoot the love problems today. Your proficiency will be tested at the workplace. Financially, you are good, but minor health issues may create trouble. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

A love life demands more care and attention. You should also be responsible in terms of work. Relationship issues that need to be settled before things go out of control. Financially, you are good, but there will be ailments to upset the day.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive towards the emotions of your lover. Do not get into arguments in the relationship. Your relationship will get stronger today, and you may also surprise the love with gifts and even a vacation plan. It is crucial not to lose your temper even while having a heated discussion. Married males should stay away from ex-lovers, and today is also not the right time for office romance. Single natives will meet someone special and can confidently approach and express their feelings.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be careful about the responsibilities. Some crucial tasks will require the help of coworkers, and your attitude is crucial here. Today is not good for office politics, and stay away from ego-related issues at the workplace. Bankers and accountants will have a tight schedule while marketing and salespersons will travel to convince the client. Job seekers may find a suitable job before the day ends. Entrepreneurs will have a good time when it comes to finance.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and you are good at making crucial decisions. Some seniors will divide the wealth among the children. You may buy gold or diamonds, but ensure you do not invest in speculative business that can be risky. The day is also good for raising funds for the business. You may repay a bank loan today, while traders will see good returns. Entrepreneurs will see options to make financial deals with promoters.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You may have trouble breathing and will require medical attention. There will also be complaints related to sleep. Some seniors will have pain in their joints as well. The second part of the day will see minor issues among children, including viral fever or sore throat. Some females will develop digestion issues, and it is good to avoid foods from outside.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

