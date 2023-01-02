Leo Horoscope Today, January 2, 2022: Your finances may surprise

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The day brings happiness in your life, with your professional life being productive and ecstatic. You can expect some rewards on the monetary or emotional level in your professional life. Your family is with you during the toughest of times. Talk more with your family to build the bond stronger. However, there may be some issues with your partner. But the issues would be resolved, given the communication is kept open. Your finances may surprise you, with property giving you the benefits which you've been longing for. Traveling to your favorite place may be a soothing experience for you. Your health is another good aspect for the day. Continue with the exercise routine that you have been following.

Leo Finance Today

The day is financially good for you. You can expect some monetary gains out of property today. You need to stay vigilant in terms of finances. Always work to learn something new about finances.

Leo Family Today

Your long-standing family issues can resolve soon. make sure that you hold no grudges against your family members. Family always stands with you in your thick and thin. spend good time with your family members.

Leo Career Today

Today you can expect some appreciation for the hard work that you have been putting in. Even if the work environment is toxic, you thrive with your mental peace intact. You can add meditation in your routine in order to handle the work life stress.

Leo Health Today

Your health is not only about exercises, but it is also about diet. The day brings good health. Make sure you stick to the exercise routine; just add some good dietary habits and you are good to go.

Leo Love Life Today

Your love life can be challenging sometimes, but that should not affect the pious bond that you share with your partner. You may face some inconveniences in your love life today, but these problems are not permanent.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

