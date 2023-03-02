Leo Horoscope Today, March 2, 2023: Lucky day at work

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) It seems to be a lucky day for the Leo natives. Daily astrological prediction says, you may hear good news about salary hike or promotion at work. This is the right time to follow your passion and focus on your strengths and talents. You may also get wealth from past investments or ancestral property. Mixed day is indicated on the health front. You may seek an alternative treatment for a minor health issue you have been facing lately.

You may have a hectic day at work and it may leave you exhausted by the end of the day. Family members may plan a trip or picnic to be together and celebrate something. An old friend may try to contact you today. Everything seems find, but some relationship issues may crop up.

What do your planetary positions predict about your day?

Leo Finance Today:

It is a good day on the financial front and you may finally take control of your finances. Your good work may reflect a positive result on the financial front. This is a lucky day for IT professionals.

Leo Family Today:

You may start paying attention to your family and spend quality time with loved ones. You may also plan a short trip with the children. Homemakers may go for aromatherapy today.

Leo Career Today:

This is going to be a productive day at work. You may be more disciplined, sincere, and organized and focus on achieving your career goals. A salary hike may also improve your finances.

Leo Health Today:

Dear Leo, you may be more focused on your fitness goals and try to keep yourself fit. Women may incline towards yoga. Some may quit alcohol or smoking and opt for healthy living.

Leo Love Life Today:

You may be attracted to someone and think about taking things forwards. Try not to involve romantically with him or her as the planets are not favoring it. You may plan to hang out with your beloved, but your partner may not be in the mood.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

