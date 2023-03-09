Leo Horoscope Today, March 9, 2023: Good news on financial front

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) You are to be blessed with abundance. Daily Horoscope Prediction says, says, some may think about investment and the day indicates lucrative returns in this area. Property returns can be quite high and be a source of a real cash cow. You are blessed with robust health today. An increasing ability to hold your breath will make you feel exultant. Things look topsy turvy on the professional front. An old nemesis can enter your workplace and create some problems. You can be put in a tight spot because of some colleagues. Family will not add to your problems. A cousin’s success story is likely to keep you motivated. Love seems a little boring to you right now. It’s on you to add a little extra in your relationship. Taking your partner for a romantic getaway can turn out to be quite a plan.

Leo Finance Today

Financially, you may be at an advantageous position. You are likely to feel a little overwhelmed when it comes to money. Keep your hands tied and try to maintain a budget. Securing an emergency fund would be a wise idea.

Leo Family Today

Positive news may enter your home. You are likely to feel loved and pampered by your family. Deep conversation with a sibling can make you feel light hearted. Your family members are going to be safe from diseases and any major health ailments.

Leo Career Today

Things might get a little tough at work as you meet with an old rival. A junior’s dumbness can land you in trouble. Your sensitivity towards your profession can be challenged by those in power making you agitated.

Leo Health Today

You may feel extremely active today. Stretching can really help in loosening up your thigh muscles. Focus on your posture today. Eating a hearty meal will definitely put you in a good mood.

Leo Love Life Today

Your partner may feel a little bored as your relationship hits a dry patch. Try to keep a balance between your work and love life. Booking a spa session or going for a walk at night, little things can end the mistakes you made in the past.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON