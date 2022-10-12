Leo Horoscope Today, October 12, 2022: A good bank balance

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo, in terms of finance, you may not go beyond your budget in spending. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may take some calculated risks, which may prove beneficial. It may be good if you consult an expert before investing any money today. Family time may be good as some distant relatives may come to meet you. You may help your children in their annual day preparation. You may get due respect among colleagues for maintaining quality in the recent project. You may be happy to put your best in the assigned work. Your health may seem fine and you may feel active. There may not be any lethargy or dullness in life. You may need to be a little careful with your beloved as your relationship may be under some strain.

Leo Finance Today

Leo, you may feel fortunate to have a good bank balance. Your funds may go stronger with little effort. There is a strong chance that you may have surplus funds today and so you may wish to buy a new vehicle for your personal use.

Leo Family Today

It is time to relax on the domestic front as all misunderstandings of the past are put to rest. Family elders appear to be supportive and helpful. Some of you may plan a get together with the maternal relatives. Appreciation is in store for some from the extended family members.

Leo Career Today

Your career may take a diversion and you may get to work with a prominent personality. This may take your career to a new height. You may do your best to begin a new project. You may do this with complete planning and enthusiasm.

Leo Health Today

You may grow health conscious and may make a beginning to set aside at least an hour each day for exercise. You may also go for a massage session as that may stimulate and relax your body and mind.

Leo Love Life Today

On the romantic front today, Leo, you may not think of doing anything silly for which you may have to repent later. Things may not be smooth with your beloved as he/she may not be ready to understand your perspective.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

