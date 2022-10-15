Leo Horoscope Today, October 15, 2022: A fun day on the cards?

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo, an average day on the financial front may keep you away from all monetary worries. You may not spend more than your estimated budget and this may be of relief to you. Daily Astrological Prediction says, There may be some additional family expenses as someone in the family may need medical attention. You may manage this situation easily and may provide the best of facilities. Family life may feel a bit disturbed because of this but it may be good very soon. You may meditate to stay away from any tension. Your boss may grant you leave if you require any. There may not be any problem related to work. Even after some problems, the day may bring some fun, so stay calm and look at the positives of the day.

Leo Finance Today

Leo, one of your financial transactions done in the past may fetch you handsome returns today. Your budgeting skills may be good enough to help you in keeping all domestic expenditure under control.

Leo Family Today

The day may have some problems on the domestic front and you may try to resolve them. You may expect some help from a family member. You may postpone the renovation work at home to manage things better. There may be some dispute between you and your spouse, but you may show patience. It may be better if you maintain calm Leo, relationships are precious and should not be taken for granted.

Leo Career Today

Leo, you may have a good time with your boss and the senior management. You may work using latest skills. This may enhance the quality and speed of your work. You may be able to improve your position on the work front.

You may understand the importance of rapport building in professional life.

Leo Health Today

Feeling energetic, you may be in a cheerful mood. Fitness mantra of a friend may do wonders for your health. You may enjoy this newly found active lifestyle. You may not require any medications to handle chronic back pain.

Leo Love Life Today

You may enjoy some sweet moments today with your beloved. There may be a long vacation that you may plan with your partner. There may be love and laughter all around.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

