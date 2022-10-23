Leo Horoscope Today, October 23, 2022: You may remain go-getters

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo natives may remain go-getters, today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, everything on your to-do list might get checked off before the deadline. The odds of your professional or financial success are high. Work diligently, and you'll be able to support yourself financially. You should be careful not to offend any members of your family. Don't let the negative energy of others get to you; instead, focus on yourself and what you've got to say. Maintain your composure and patience as you navigate today's challenges at home. Perhaps some Leo natives may start making wedding preparations right now. Even with setbacks along the way, you should still reach your destination in a reasonable time. If you're well-prepared, your trip could be very satisfying. As a result of your health-related efforts, your body and fitness level may dramatically enhance. It's possible that Leo students who had applied to universities abroad may be accepted to the one(s) of their choice. Moving to a new place could be a stroke of luck for you.

Leo Finance Today

To a large extent, Leo business owners can expect to benefit from government policies. However, do not rush into anything, even if you are being offered opportunities to make money through investments. Your efforts may pay off over time if you take things methodically.

Leo Family Today

A member of the family might be demanding, critical, and even harsh. Though it may shake your self-assurance, you must keep going. Maintain an open line of communication to strengthen your bond. It's possible that a disagreement can be resolved at a family gathering.

Leo Career Today

Leo professionals are likely to make a favorable impression on their coworkers and subordinates. Your working style and command of the English language may be advantageous. Work may be demanding today, but coworkers and team members may assist you in completing your outstanding tasks.

Leo Health Today

The day is perfect for spa treatments for Leo natives. Find an activity you enjoy, visit a park, or go swimming - positive emotions are assured. Stay on track by consuming enough water today. As overeating and eating outside can cause digestive issues, avoid doing so.

Leo Love Life Today

Having your sweetheart around is likely to make Leos happy. If you want to feel closer to your partner, try being more honest about how you feel. A lucky encounter could happen on the dating app for the carefree Leo singles.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

