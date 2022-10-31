Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Horoscope Today, October 31, 2022: Things are about to change!

Horoscope Today for October 31 to read the daily astrological prediction for Leo. A trip home will do you real wonders and refresh your mind.

Leo Daily Horoscope for October 31,2022: . Stay away from arguments as they may lead to unavoidable eruptions.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will be able to begin to work towards waving good-bye to the company you have been with for a long time. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you will feel the need to make a slight shift to your otherwise stagnant life and seek some exposure and growth from the world out there. This is where you will be faced with a dilemma. Your current employer will put forward different proposals in an attempt to keep you. This could come in the form of an increment for which you have been waiting your entire career. However, you will be offered a lucrative package in the interviews that you will attend. They both need you but you can’t be on both sides. Decision is yours to make. Have you considered creating a pros and cons list for this issue?

Leo Health Today

Your body will feel slightly exhausted today. Long working hours have landed you in a tiresome lifestyle. Better to handle the situation before it consumes you completely.

Leo Finance Today

You have been dealing with an average amount of money while wishing for more. There is not enough money in your hand to meet your expectations and needs. Things are about to change!

Leo Career Today

Your employer needs you. They are well aware of the fact that you are irreplaceable. They are even ready to give you an offer that will surprise you!

Leo Family Today

A trip home will do you real wonders and refresh your mind. You have been in need of some family time. Now is the time to receive the same and experience the warmth of togetherness.

Leo Love Life Today

You and your partner don’t understand each other anymore. You both have come back to the phase where you perceive each other as strangers. Stay away from arguments as they may lead to unavoidable eruptions.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

